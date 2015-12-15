Granola Bars Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2017 – 2025

The study on the Granola Bars market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Granola Bars market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Granola Bars market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Product and packaging innovation are some of the factors that would ensure smooth growth of the granola bars market in the future. Due to the lucrative nature of the market, the manufacturers operating in this field are constantly engaged in upgrading their products in order to ensure proper sustenance in the granola bars market.

Geographically, the global market for granola bars is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America held the most dominant market share in the granola bars market in 2016 and is expected to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the high awareness among consumers about the benefits of granola.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the most rapid growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising health consciousness among consumers in this region. Further, owing to the lucrative nature of the granola bars market and huge investment potential in the countries such as India, China, and Japan manufacturers of granola bars are looking to penetrate this region for expansion opportunities.

Major players included in the global granola bars market include General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), The Kellogg Company (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), Clif Bar & Company (U.S.) and Oriole Healthy Food (U.S.) among others.

