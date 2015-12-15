Plastic Wound Retractor Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues bys 2018 – 2026

Global Plastic wound Retractor Market: Overview

The global plastic wound retractor market is expected to witness a stagnant growth rate in the years to come. The factors anticipated to drive the market are the increasing adoption of disposable4 plastic retractors needed for various type of surgeries such as bariatric surgery, C-section, and hernia. However, factors like availability of alternative retraction system, lack of skilled laparoscopic surgeons and post-surgery side effects may hinder the growth of the market in the long run.

There are different variations in the plastic wound retractors like application, end user, surgery type and product type. Product type are categorized into ring based, and prong based whereas application type is further classified into bladder surgery, cardiac surgery, dental, plastic, orthopedic, and abdominal surgeries.

Due to the increasing number of surgeries worldwide, the plastic wound retractor market is likely to gain more revenue contribution. With rising number of obesity cure, there is high demand for bariatric surgery. It has been found that the population of obese people is more in developed regions as compared to that of the developing ones. Thus, there is more demand for bariatric surgery. Besides that, C-section surgeries on women with the age of reproduction, are also gaining popularity by the day all around the world. The rate of C-section surgeries have increased over the past few years.

Out of the various type of surgeries, the C-section surgery is anticipated to contribute more revenue share in the coming years. Apart from that abdominal surgery is also likely to show an exceptional revenue share, with a valuation of more than US$ 385 Mn by the end of 2026. Bladder surgery is also presumed to be the second largest segment for contributing more share. It is expected that the bladder surgery will be worth US$ 35 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

The report presented here is a complete evaluation of global plastic wound retractor market with large focus on market dynamics that also includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

Global Plastic wound Retractor Market: Trends and Opportunities

Plastic wound retractor market is mainly drawn by a number of factors like the rise in number of lifestyle disorders. This basically includes the improper food habits and lack of physical exercise. Owing to that, there is rise in the number of obese population and the problems and diseases associated with that. Moreover, there is an increase in surgical site infection (SSI) which is further associated with different surgical procedures. Most important factor leading to the growth of the market is the rising preference of C-section surgeries for child birth.

Global Plastic wound Retractor Market: Regional Analysis

The global plastic wound retractor market could be classified into the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and North America. Plastic wound retractor market seems to draw more revenue from North America owing to the increasing number of abdominal surgeries. By the end of the forecast period, the revenue share in bladder surgeries from North America is expected to cross US$ 9 Mn, which may be around US$ 130 mn in abdominal surgeries from the Asia Pacific region.

Global Plastic wound Retractor Market: Companies Mentioned

Major companies in the plastic wound retractor market are the Applied Medical Resources Corp, Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Ethicon US, LLC (sub. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), PRESCIENT SURGICAL, INC, and Cooper Surgical.

