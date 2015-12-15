Electrolyte Reagents Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2018 – 2026

Electrolyte Reagents Market: Overview

An electrolyte reagents contains ions, atoms, or molecules that have lost or gained electrons, and is electrically conductive and hence, this reagent is also known as ionic solutions. Electrolyte reagent can conduct an electric current. A substance that, when added to water, renders it conductive, is known as anelectrolyte. A common example of an electrolyte reagents is the ordinary salt, sodium chloride. Solid chloride and pure water are both non-conductive; however, a solution of salt in water is conductive. A solution of sugar in water, by contrast, is incapable of conducting a current; therefore, sugar is considered as a non-electrolyte.

Electrolyte Reagents Market: Market Demand

Factors such as rising demand from energy storage and generation sectors propels the electrolyte reagents market. Furthermore, surge in battery production owing to advent of eco-friendly electricity generation is anticipated to boost the electrolyte reagents market. However, volatility and fluctuations in pricing structure of electrolytes reagents is anticipated to hamper the electrolyte reagents market.

Electrolyte Reagents Market: Key Segments

In terms of state, the electrolyte reagents market can be segmented into liquid lithium-ion battery electrolyte reagent, solid lithium-ion battery electrolyte reagent, and others. Based on product, the electrolyte reagents market can be divided into acidic electrolyte reagent, alkaline electrolyte reagent, molten-salt electrolyte, and others. In terms of application, the electrolyte reagents market can be segregated into fuel cells & batteries, conventional electrolytic capacitors, electrostatic double layer capacitors (EDLCs), and others. Based on end-use industry, the electrolyte reagents market can be categorized into automobile battery, personal care, medical & health care, electrical & electronics, and others. In terms of value, the automobile battery segment is expected to account for a considerable share of the market due to the advent of electric vehicles during the forecast period.

Electrolyte Reagents Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global electrolyte reagents market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a dominant share of the electrolyte reagents market owing to the rise in demand from the energy storage & generation sector. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe owing to the presence of a large automotive industry in the region.

Electrolyte Reagents Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global electrolyte reagents market include Mitsubishi Chemical, Hebei Kunlun Chemical, Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagent, Ube Industries, Limited, Mitsui Chemicals, TOMIYAMA, KISHIDA, Central Glass, Panax-Etec, LG Chem Limited, Soubrain, BASF SE, Guotai Huarong, CAPCHE, Dongguan Shanshan, Tianjin Jinniu, Guangzhou Tinci, Shantou JinGuang High-Tech, Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials, Beijing Institute of Chemical Reagent, Huizhou Tianjia Technology, and Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials.

