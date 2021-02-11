Global Parental Control Software Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong Growth 2020

Data Bridge Market research released a new research report of 350 Pages on titled “Global Parental Control Software Market” Insights by Application, product Type, competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025. This report offers you a global Industry Analysis, industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost and gross Margin along with an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Parental Control Software market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee and others.

Global parental control software market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Prominent Market Players: Parental Control Software Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC , Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation , Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among others.

“Product Definition”

Parental control software enables parents to set internet usage control for their children. This prevents children from accessing inappropriate online content via smartphones, tablets and computers among others. Parental control software is located on Vista’s control panel from where a user can access an account and can monitor their children’s activity or behaviour. This helps to create a customized checklist to set parental control on each device especially for family users. There are various types of parental control such as network level, device level and application controls. It is mainly used in homes, schools and commercial areas.

Key Segmentation: Parental Control Software Market

By Device Type (Smart Phones, Computers, Tablets, Digital Television, Others), Solution Provider (Software Developer, ISP, Carrier, Hardware Developer), Function Type (Time Management, Gaming, App Management, Web Access, Program-Specific Control, Cyber Security, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, MAC OS, Others), End-User (Educational Institutions, Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, WEBROOT INC. received ISO 27001 certification for security and data protection. This helps the company offering the greatest safety standard. This standard is received when the product meets all the requirements relating to implementation, maintenance, establishment by continually improving an information security management system. Thus, ISO certification will strengthen company safety position along with focused dedication towards client’s offering with the greatest level of protection

In November 2018, AT&T launched an app called Secure Family that helps to manage parental control features such as time limits for social media, location tracking accuracy and content filtering related to age appropriate setting. It also provides upgraded version that has 10 lines for USD 7.99 per month This will help the company in providing secure and safe app to its customer as a result it will help in increasing the customer

In October 2018, Bitdefender acquired the Netherlands based company known as RedSocks Security BV for enhancing and expanding its product portfolio. This will assist companies in expanding Bitdefender’s portfolio and addressable market in the region of network safety and analytics in strategic investment and mark another step on their continuous growth path

