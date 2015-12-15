Utility Locator Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2026

Utility location is the process of finding and marking public utility mains that are underground. These may contain lines for electricity distribution, telecommunication, natural gas, television cable, fiber optics, street lights, traffic lights, storm drains, water mains, and wastewater pipes. In some places, most important national defense communication lines, oil and gas pipelines, mass transportation, road and rails channels also contend for space underground.

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/5908?source=atm

This growth can be accredited to the concern for security and protection of underground utilities, betterment of innovative utility locating technologies over outmoded utility locating methods, and government creativities toward the execution of utility locators. However, high possession and maintenance costs limits the growth of the utility locator market. The high cost of possession and maintenance of equipment, continuous innovation affecting to utility locating devices, and strict government policies to locate underground utilities before excavating and construction activities contribute to the greater growth of this market.

The market is segmented on the basis of, technique, offering, target, industry vertical, and geographical region. On the basis of technique, the market is segmented into ground penetrating radar, electromagnetic field, and others. The electromagnetic field technique accounted for the major share of the utility locator market in 2017. The applicability of this technique to locate metallic utilities, such as telephone lines, electric wires, and cables, and the lower cost of the electromagnetic field technique related to the other techniques can be endorsed to the largest share of this segment. On the basis of offering, the global market is segmented into services and equipment. Â On basis of target market can be segmented into metallic utilities and nonmetallic utilities. By industry vertical, utility locator market can be segmented into oil & gas, transportation, electricity, telecommunications, water and sewage, and others. The telecommunications industry vertical accounted for the largest share of the utility locator market in 2017. This can be indorsed to the high repair cost of telephone lines, formation of 5G technology substructure, and adoption of utility locators to avoid instabilities in the communication system. By geographical region the global utility locator market is split up into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America is expected to have largest share of the overall utility locator market in 2017. The growing fear for public safety and security and government efforts to avoid losses to pipelines and other utilities during the implementation of remodeling and infrastructure development initiatives facilitate the implementation of utility locating equipment and adopt utility locating services, which, in turn, propels the market growth in North America. The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is likely to witness a high adoption of utility locators owing to the rapid infrastructural growths and construction activities and adoption of 5G technology in countries such as India and China.

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/5908?source=atm

Acquisitions and Merger, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by market companies to ensure their growth in the utility locator market. The key players are Radiodetection (UK), Vivax-Metrotech (US), Guideline Geo (Sweden), Ridge Tool Company (US), THE CHARLES MACHINE WORKS (US), Sensors & Software (Canada), Leica Geosystem (Switzerland), and 3M (US). Major Service providers in the utility locator market are USIC (US), multiVIEW (Canada), Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) (US), On Target Utility Services (US), and Maverick Inspection (Canada) are some major players in the utility locator market.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/5908?source=atm