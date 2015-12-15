Double-sided Tapes Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2018 – 2026

Global Double-sided Tapes Market: Overview

A double-sided tape is a type of pressure-sensitive adhesive tape that has adhesive applied on both sides. Double-sided tapes are used for binding two surfaces together. Double-sided tapes are known to produce robust bonding even on difficult surfaces and provide a smooth finish after bonding.

Global Double-sided Tapes Market: Key Segments

In terms of resin type, the global double-sided tapes market can be segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. The others segment includes polyurethanes and EVA (ethylene vinyl acetate). Silicone is anticipated to be the rapidly expanding segment of the double-sided tapes market during the forecast period, due to its superior adhesion over a wide range of temperatures. Based on technology, the global double-sided tapes market can be divided into solvent-based, water-based, and hot melt. Hot melt is expected to be the rapidly expanding technology segment of the double-sided tapes market. In terms of carrier material, the global double-sided tapes market can be segmented into foam, film, paper, unsupported, and others. Out of these carrier materials, paper is anticipated to be the rapidly expanding segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the global double-sided tapes market can be classified into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, paper & printing, and others. Double-sided tapes are also used by common people for DIY projects.

Global Double-sided Tapes Market: Trends & Developments

The global double-sided tapes market is expanding rapidly, due to rise in the demand from end-user industries. The demand is increasing in Asia Pacific, particularly. The global double-sided tapes market can be attributed to growth of economies such as China, India, and Indonesia. The growth of end-user industries in the region such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and paper & printing has promoted growth of the market for double-sided tapes in Asia Pacific. Moreover, countries in Asia Pacific are emerging as new manufacturing bases for several industries across the world. With advancements in technology and growing population in this region, the global double-sided tapes market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Global Double-sided Tapes Market: Regional Outlook

North America is the leading consumer of double-sided tapes. The global double-sided tapes market can be attributed to growth of automotive and electrical & electronics industries in the region. Europe is another significant consumer of double-sided tapes. The global double-sided tapes market in the region is likely to witness growth at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to be the rapidly expanding global double-sided tapes market between 2018 and 2026. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively small global double-sided tapes market, but these regions are expected to witness high increase in the demand for double-sided tapes in the next few years.

Global Double-sided Tapes Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global double-sided tapes market are 3M Company (the U.S.), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (the U.S.), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (the U.S.), and Scapa Group Plc (the U.K.).

