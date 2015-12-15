Floor Saw Market Share, Size & Trend – Industry Analysis Report, Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Floor Saw Market – Overview

A floor saw is an equipment used to cut stone, asphalt, and concrete. This power tool is primarily driven by pneumatic, hydraulic, or gasoline pressure. It is also powered by electric motors. Coarse cut-off wheels are used on floor saws to cut hard substances. High friction is produced while cutting solid materials such as stone, asphalt, and concrete. Hence, the blades of the saw are required to be cooled to extend their life and reduce dust emission.

Floor sawing is a widely used process that prevails in the construction industry. It is usually more efficient and safer than the conventional way of sawing or making alterations and removing concrete slabs or other hard floor surfaces. A wide range of floor saws is available in the market which vary in size and shape. It is easier to cut any type of hard materials with varied length and width efficiently. Leading manufacturers have a wide range of purpose-built floor saws powered by gas, diesel, petrol, or electricity. These floor saws have different blade sizes to suit every requirement.

Diamond saw blades are often used on floor saws or concrete saws to cut hard substances such as concrete, asphalt, and stone. Selecting a proper diamond saw blade for the floor saw is necessary to perform a cutting task well. Some basic aspects such as diameters of diamond saw blades, its arbor size, and the blade's quality need to be considered well before choosing a saw.

Floor Saw Market – Segmentation

The global floor saw market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the floor saw market can be divided into diesel floor saws, petrol floor saws, hydraulic floor saws, and others. Electric saws are easy to use, lightweight, and less noisy, and are good for enclosed environments. Pneumatic floor saws are convenient and easy to use. Hydraulic floor saws have the highest power-to-weight ratio and are convenient to use. However, these are more expensive than pneumatic saws. Gas-powered floor saws are popular owing to their portability and familiarity. However, gasoline floor saws require more maintenance. Petrol floor saw is the main type for floor saw and holds major share of the market. Based on application, the global floor saw market can be classified into highways, construction sites, and others. In terms of region, the floor saw market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Floor Saw Market – Drivers and Restraints

Competition in the floor saw market is intense. Floor saw technology is has matured, and new players cannot surpass existing top manufacturers in terms of reputation or design in the short term. The new entrants need to consider all the factors carefully before entering this field. The global floor saw market is growing at a rapid pace. Due to increased technological innovation, market competition, and merger and acquisition activities in the industry, large number of domestic and regional vendors are offering specific products for different end-users. The new floor saw manufacturers in the market are finding it difficult to compete with the existing major players. These are lacking behind on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Floor Saw Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global floor saw market include Husqvarna AB, Norton Abrasives (Saint Gobain), Wacker Neuson Group, and Tyrolit. Other prominent players include SIMA, SA, Diamond Products, Chicago Pneumatic, LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH, Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd., Altrad Belle, and GOLZ GmbH.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key players' strategies

