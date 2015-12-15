Glass Tumbler Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to2018 – 2028

Glass Tumbler Market: Overview

A glass tumbler is a vessel used for drinking water, milk, juice and other various kinds of beverages. It is a flat bottom vessel made of glass with straight sides, no handle or stem and usually of small capacity. Glass tumblers are present in the market in various shapes, sizes, and colors which make them highly attractive due to its transparent nature. Unique features that make the glass tumblers attractive include heat resistance property and double walled borosilicate usage of glass which makes the product visible. Tumblers are available as lidded or non-lidded. Non-lidded tumblers offer storage for kitchen products. Glass tumblers are mainly used to serve drinks that include alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Apart from drinkables, the glass tumblers are used in the dÃÆÃÂ©cor sector as a small vase or container for candles. Mainly different variety of glass tumblers have a high demand in restaurants and home dÃÆÃÂ©cor industry. As the alcoholic beverage industry is rising at a faster rate through past five years, the demand for glass tumblers used to serve alcohol is expected to increase accordingly as these tumblers provide a clear view of the product served in it and provided a better consumer experience.Â

Glass Tumbler Market: Dynamics

A glass tumbler is made by various methods including press which is machine made and blow molding which is hand-made. The double walled structure to the tumbler provides strength to it. Glass tumblers are globally accepted due to excellent properties of its raw material-glass. Glass is highly resistant to chemical attack and is extremely elastic, providing consumers with various shapes. Glass also provides a better surface for printing company logos, making the glass tumblers attractive. It has been observed that consumers have a high preference for glass tumblers to have a more premium experience, particularly in case of alcoholic beverages, as they enable excellent product presentation. Glass tumblers have high demand in restaurants and bars for serving beverages. The growing demand for attractive drinkware products and an increase in the use of promotional tumblers as a corporate or personal gift will gradually help the glass tumbler market to flourish. The developing countries such as India and Brazil have witnessed extensive growth in lifestyle and employment in the past few years, which has led to the increase in disposable income. The same has an impact on the growth of glass tumbler market. The global tumbler market is segmented as steel, plastic, and glass. Among these steel accounts for the highest share in the global tumble market. Factors affecting the glass tumbler market are its brittle nature, less no of application, increase in the no of high-grade stainless steel and plastic tumblers as they provide vacuum insulation technology and rise in consumption of premium coated drinkware with lids. Another major factor slowing the growth of glass tumbler market is the increase in the recreational activities and sports in the regions such as the US, Canada, and Europe which require steel and plastic tumblers.Â

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6052?source=atm

Glass Tumbler Market: Segmentation

Glass tumbler market is segmented by capacity:- 50-200 ml 200-500ml

Glass tumbler market is segmented by glass type:- Borosilicate Crystallized glass Clear glass Patterned glass Soda lime glass Sodium-calcium glass Colored glass Embossed glass Melt glassÂ

Glass tumbler market is segmented by shape:- Cylindrical shape Round shape Square CustomizedÂ

Glass tumbler market is segmented by usage:- Alcohol Juices Milk Flowers Storage Home dÃÆÃÂ©corÂ Â

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6052?source=atm

Glass Tumbler market: the Geographical outlook of glass tumbler market in seven key regions

The increase in the alcoholic beverage market in North American will help to increase the global glass tumbler market. The APAC region is estimated to account for the most significant share in glass tumbler market due to the increase in disposable income in this region. The MEA region is determined to contribute small but rapidly growing market share in glass tumbler market. Growth in Latin America region is expected to be moderate during the forecast period.Â

Glass Tumbler market: Key Players Avic Fujian Qingdao D&O Houseware Ltd Gunj Glass Works City Glass Group Tarjan Glass KFT Foshan Sing Gwan Trade Co. Ltd Norlan Partners LP Saimo TechnologyÂ

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6052?source=atm