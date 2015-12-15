Blue Tansy Essential Oil Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook of Blue Tansy essential oil:

Blue Tansy essential oil uncommonness and complexity is part of its allure. The components within the blue tansy essential oil contributes to its therapeutic effect. Blue Tansy or Tanacetum annuum is a yellow-flowered plant found in countryside Morocco. The two main constituents of blue tansy are Sabinene and Chamazulene. The component Chamazulene is responsible for giving a dark blue color to the blue tansy essential oil and is accountable for providing skin soothing benefits whereas the element Sabinene helps lessen the appearance of blemishes.

Diffusing or softly inhaling blue tansy essential oil in need of peace and calmness can help pacify nervous tension. Blue Tansy essential oil binds trace amounts of components such as linalool, carvone, and carvacrol that can help to calm anxiety symptoms. Blue Tansy essential oils contribute to comfort the symptoms of depression such as sorrow, irritability, sleeplessness, and absence of liveliness. It also gives outstanding relief for arthritis and other inflammatory joint issues. Blue Tansy essential oil helps open blocked nasal track by releasing irritated passages. Blue Tansy essential oil also serves as an antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, hormone stimulant, and tranquilizing substance.

Reasons for covering Blue Tansy essential oil:

The changing lifestyles of people and the growing consciousness regarding the use of cosmetics and personal care products has led to the increasing demand for essential oils like that of blue tansy essential oil. Blue Tansy essential oil not only play a vital role in improving one beauty but also serves as a healing agent. The aromatic, as well as the therapeutic application of blue tansy essential oil, has led to its increased use. The growing demand for cosmetic products is a key driver in increasing use of mild fruity fragrance agent such as blue tansy. Besides, it also soothes the skin irritation and soreness.

The changing lifestyle and increasing health issues like depression and anxiety are leading to the use of blue tansy essential oil which tranquilizes the effects when diffused or inhaled. The additional health benefits of blue tansy essential oil and its properties like anti antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory and as hormone stimulant makes it prominent in the application of personal care products.

Blue Tansy essential oil: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of End Use, the blue tansy essential oil market has been segmented as- Aromatherapy Industrial Personal care and cosmetics Pharmaceutical Others

On the basis of Nature, the blue tansy essential oil market has been segmented as- Organic ConventionalÂ

On the basis of Sales Channel, the blue tansy essential oil market has been segmented as- Drug Stores Modern Trade Online Store Specialty stores Other Sales Channels

Blue Tansy essential oil: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global blue tansy essential oil market identified across the value chain include Young Living Essential Oils, DoTERRA International LLC, Rocky mountain oil, Eden Garden, Hopewell essential oil, purewildoils, ananda apothecary, Butterfly Express LLC., among others.

Blue Tansy essential oilÂ Market Opportunities:

The essential oil market is steadily increasing resulting from its numerous benefits. With increased health and wellness conscious population, the manufacturers are more interested in usage of natural ingredients in cosmetics and personal care products. Blue tansy essential oil is anticipated to experience a growing demand due to its aromatic application as well as healing properties. Several health benefits allied with blue tansy essential oils are expected to drive the product demand in medical and pharmaceutical applications as well. The growing spa and relaxation sector will also led to the increasing demand for blue tansy essential oil as it is used in healing anxiety and stress. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market owing to rapid industrialization, growing consumer disposable income, and increasing consciousness regarding essential oils and natural products. The European market followed by North America, due to high per capita income is predicted to boost the blue tansy essential oil market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research Blue Tansy essential oil Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the market Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

