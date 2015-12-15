Oat Extracts Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Oat Extracts Market Outlook

Oats is a very recognized cereal which is used as a medicinal plant. Oats acts as an excellent nervine, useful for treating anxiety, nervous exhaustion, impaired sleep patterns, sexual neurasthenia, occipital pain, and various other disorders. Also, oats have a variety of beneficial skin molecules owing to which different cosmetic manufacturers are demanding for it. The use of food ingredients in personal care products provides an insight of nutritional and healthiness value for the skin. Oat extracts are a rich source of iron, vitamins, manganese, and calcium. Oat extracts are used in homoeopathic medicine, cosmetic products, skin care products, and have various other health benefits. It is especially beneficial for those people with dry, itchy skin and scalp. Additionally, consumers are demanding personal care products with low allergenic potential with high proven therapeutic value. Oat extracts manufacturers are collaborating with various partners to expand their market footprint in global oat extracts market. For instance, Oat Cosmetics- a new UK based distributor of cosmetic ingredients, has collaborated with Ceapro Company to provide a wide range of renewable, unique, natural oat based cosmetic products with green extraction technology.

Reasons for Covering Oat Extracts Market Title

Expanding cosmetic industry, growing trend of clean label products, consumers are demanding for premium personal care products, new product development by companies, increasing consumer awareness, increasing the popularity of health and wellness trend, and rise in demand for organic products are the factors fueling the growth of oat extracts market during the forecast period. Moreover, accelerating trend of men grooming, changing lifestyle and rapid urbanization lead to increase in demand for consumer goods which will further drive the growth of oat extracts market in the near future. However, some side effects associated with the skin care products, growing government laws related to cosmetic ingredients as well as industry standards, the limited shelf life of personal care products, and the high price of organic products are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of oat extracts market.

Global Oat Extracts: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source type, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as – Organic Conventional

On the basis of extract type, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as – Oat Beta Glucans Oat Avenanthramides

On the basis of application, the global oat extracts market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Personal Care Skincare Haircare Cosmetics Body Care Shaving Care Pharmaceutical Dietary Supplements Others

“Market Share for Oat Extracts Market by Source Type, 2017”

Global Oat Extracts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Oat Extracts market are Oat Services Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bramble Berry Inc., Charkit Chemical Company LLC, Naturex Company, Universal Preserv-A-Chem Inc., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Beacon CMP Corporation, MakingCosmetics Inc., Ceapro Inc., Croda International PLC, and others.

Growing skin care industry in developing the region, changing consumer buying behavior, fast-growing middle-class income group, changing lifestyles, dietary behavior, and increasing distribution channel in developing countries are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global oat extracts market. Moreover, it is an excellent source of energy that helps in fighting skin against cold and fatigue coupled with they are recommended to treat acne, eczema, excess sebum, itching, and various other skin conditions is expected to grow the oat extracts market during the forecast period.

Global Oat Extracts Market: Key Developments In 2017, Naturex acquired Swedish Oat Fiber company- a specialized Swedish manufacturer of oat-based extracts and ingredients, to strengthen its market position in the natural nutrition market along with expand its customer base by entering into new market.

Opportunities for Global Oat ExtractsÂ Market Participants

Changing consumer lifestyle in emerging markets, enhancing consumer interest towards personal grooming, increase in adoption of anti-aging products by the ageing population, and companies are adopting product premiumization strategies are the factors due to which oat extracts market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. Moreover, companies are investing more in developing countries and adopting aggressive marketing strategies to create consumer awareness along with expanding market share through new product development is the primary factor accelerating the growth of the oat extracts market.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the type, application, and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the oat extracts market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the oat extracts market and its potential Market dynamics impacting the oat extracts, such as drivers, challenges and trends Detailed value chain analysis of the oat extracts market Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major oat extracts market participants Analysis of oat extracts supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario Analysis of the oat extracts market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants Competitive landscape of the oat extracts market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

