Egg Yolk Powder Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook: Egg Yolk Powder

Egg yolk powder is made from dried pasteurized egg yolks or from spray dried pasteurized eggs. The demand for egg yolk powder is increasing at robust growth rate especially in food processing sectors such as bakery, confectionery, sauces and dressings, meat products, and others owing to the higher nutritional content of vitamins and minerals in egg yolk powder. Eggs are one of the most important ingredients in most of the food products and are used extensively in the food industry. In the food industry, bakery and confectionery are the major segments which account higher demand for egg yolk powder, followed by meat products and sauces & dressings. In addition, the demand for egg powder is also increasing among household and food service industry. The demand for egg yolk powder is rising as an alternative to whole eggs, owing to multiple reasons such as longer shelf life of egg yolk powder, ease of shipping and transportation of egg powder etc. In addition, the consumption of protein-rich egg yolk powder is becoming a part of the lifestyle of people, which is becoming one of the most easily available nutritional sources in the market.

Reasons for Covering Egg Yolk Powder Market as a Title

Over the past few years, the demand for egg yolk powder is increasing in comparison to whole egg powder. In the global egg yolk powder market, manufacturers of egg yolk powder are also focused towards offering variants of egg yolk powder as per its application in food products. Egg yolk powder is available in variants like high gel egg yolk powder and high whip egg yolk powder, which produce a larger density of the desired product, and can easily bind rapidly when mixed with other food ingredients. The ongoing trend of dietetic nutrition, the demand for egg yolk powder is high among consumers seeking a healthy lifestyle or production containing high nutritional content. Using egg yolk powder in the bakery, dairy, confectionery, meat, sauces and dressings, nutraceutical and others, meets the consumers demand in an eminent manner. Currently, North America and Western European market, represents a huge potential market, especially among bakery and confectionery products. Â

Global Egg Yolk Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global egg yolk powder market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Food Industry Bakery Confectionery Snacks & Ready-to-cook Ready Meals Meat & Fish Products Salads, Sauces & Dressings Dairy Products Others Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals HoReCa Household Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global egg yolk powder market has been segmented as ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail Others

Global Egg Yolk Powder: Key Players

Some of the key players engaged in the business of egg yolk powder are Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., Ovostar Union N.V., Pulviver, Ded-El Food, Adriaan Goede BV, Wulro BV, Venky (India) Limited,Â Agroholding Avangard, Sanovo Egg Group, Ovobel Foods Limited, Bouwhuis Enthoven, Igreca, Henningsen Foods (Kewpie Corporation), Derovo, Ballas Egg, Interovo Egg Group BV, Farm Pride Foods Ltd., and others.

Opportunities for Egg Yolk Powder Manufacturers

The demand for egg yolk powder is expected to increase at higher growth rates in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions, owing to the increasing demand among bakery, meat-based products, sauces & dressings, confectionery, and others. On the other side, in North America and Western European market, apart from high demand for egg yolk powder in the food industry, egg yolk powder also has significant demand among nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry owing to higher nutritional content, quality, and ease of use of egg powder.

