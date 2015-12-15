Emulsion Adhesives Market Outlook, Global Demand and Rising Trends 2018 – 2026

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Overview

Emulsion adhesives are acrylic polymer adhesives suspended in water. They are formed by emulsification and polymerization of acetic vinyl, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), acrylic resins, and styrene butadiene latex. Emulsion adhesives are non-flammable and non-toxic, in the absence of organic solvents. This makes them safer than other adhesives. Emulsion adhesives are generally produced without using organic solvents, and they are compatible with several application methods ranging from brush coating to machine coating. Emulsion adhesives offer better initial adhesive properties compared to aqueous adhesives. Moreover, these are available at a lower cost than other adhesives. Emulsion adhesives use water, which makes them eco-friendly. It is possible to use them at high concentrations, which leads to enhanced drying performance. With the use of emulsion adhesives, thin film coating is possible, which is compatible with a broad range of additives. This leads to several design possibilities. Emulsion adhesives are largely employed for porous materials. They have wide applications including furniture, woodworking, paper working, packaging, labelling, tapes, etc. However, emulsion adhesives have poor resistance to humidity and water, low adhesion to the substrate, and inferior transparency. Nonetheless, the demand for emulsion adhesives is increasing rapidly, due to their low cost and safe operation. The demand is rising in Asia Pacific, owing to growth of the packaging industry in the region.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Key Segments

Based on chemical composition, the emulsion adhesives market can be segmented into rubber-based and acrylic-based. Rubber-based emulsion adhesives are formulated by using organic rubbers and resins. Rubber-based adhesives have higher initial tack and they are less expensive. However, they can be affected by oxidation and ultraviolet light. Acrylic-based emulsion adhesives are formulated from acrylic polymers. They are more expensive than rubberÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Åbased emulsion adhesives. They have lower initial tack. However, they are resistant to high heat and oxidation and are less prone to developing sticky edges, unlike rubber-based adhesives. Currently, the acrylic-based segment holds a dominant share of the emulsion adhesives market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product, the emulsion adhesives market can be categorized into permanent and removable. With permanent adhesives, edge-lifting is not possible without damaging either the substrate or the label. Removable adhesives, on the other hand, allow removal without any damage to either the label or the substrate. Currently, the market is dominated by the permanent emulsion adhesives segment. However, the removable emulsion adhesives segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the emulsion adhesives market can be categorized into paper working, packaging, woodworking & furniture, and construction. Currently, the market is dominated by the packaging segment, which is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to register a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Regional Outlook

Among regions, the global emulsion adhesives market is likely to be dominated by Asia Pacific during the forecast period, owing to anticipated high growth of end-user industries in the region. Asia Pacific is a highly attractive market for packaging. China and India are the major markets for packaging in Asia Pacific. Also, the woodworking & furniture industry in the region is expected to expand at a steady pace during the forecast period. The emulsion adhesives market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to boom in end-user industries in the region.

Global Emulsion Adhesives Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global emulsion adhesives market include Wacker Chemie, Ashland Inc., Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, Lord Corporation, and Mapei S.P.A.

