Automotive Shielding Market Size & Share Expanding Across The Globe By 2018 – 2026

Automotive shielding is used to prevent transfer of heat from vehicle components.

Rise in automotive shielding is directly proportional to vehicle production. Though the production of and demand for electric vehicles is increasing, in order to fill the gap between demand and supply, Internal Combustion (IC) engine vehicles are likely to show prominent growth. In order to prevent pollution, regulatory bodies are giving utmost importance to curb vehicle emissions. Shielding is used to reduce vehicle emissions.

The automotive shielding market has been segmented based on shielding type, material type, heat shield application, EMI application, electric vehicle type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on shielding type, the automotive shielding market has been categorized into heat shielding and electromagnetic shielding. A heat shield is a component designed to protect vehicle components from overheating through absorption, reflection, and dissipation of heat. Electromagnetic shielding (EMI shielding) is the method of minimizing the electromagnetic field through blocking of areas with barriers made of magnetic or conductive materials.

EMI shielding is a rapidly expanding segment, as electric vehicles are equipped with a higher number of electronic components than regular IC engine vehicles and to control the heat transfer of electronic components, EMI shielding is useful.

In terms of material type, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into metals and nonmetals. With advancements in materials, composites are more preferred as materials that can resist high temperature. Based on heat shield application, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into engine compartment, exhaust, and turbocharger. Engine and exhaust systems dissipate higher amount of heat than other vehicle components. They need a protective layer of shielding to stop heat dissipation. In terms of EMI shielding application, the automotive shielding market has been divided into adaptive cruise control and seven other segments. All electronic components release heat during operation. In order to control expansion of this heat, EMI shielding is important.

Based on electric vehicle type, the automotive shielding market has been segregated into battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. With increase in the demand for zero-emission vehicles for cleaner environment, share of electric vehicles is likely to dominate at the end of forecast period. Â Based on vehicle type, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment held a higher market share in 2017. However, with growth of construction and agriculture industries, the commercial vehicles segment is likely to gain market share by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive shielding market has been segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment held a significant market share in 2017. On the other hand, the rate of replacement of shielding is very low. Hence, the aftermarket segment held a very low market share in 2017. Based on region, the global automotive shielding market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. With high production of and demand for vehicles in the region, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the global market for automotive shielding from 2018 to 2026. Rising demand from consumers in Asia Pacific is attributable to increasing per capita income, rising standards of living, subsidies from governments, and rising commutation in countries of the region. The market in Latin America is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rising production of vehicles in the region led by favorable government policies.

Key manufacturers operating in the global automotive shielding market are Federal-Mogul, Kitagawa, Laird, 3M, Lydall Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, Autoneum Holding AG, Marian, Inc., ElringKlinger, Chomerics, Dana, Henkel, and Schaffner.

