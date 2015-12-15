Dry Construction Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

Dry construction refers to the use of dry materials such as wallboard and gypsum board that replace bricks, concrete, and plaster in construction. The process is used to avoid delays in construction activities. Dry construction materials are prepared in both finished and unfinished forms. They are readily available in a variety of colors and textures, thereby saving the time involved in painting. Dry construction has increased its popularity in recent years, owing to an expansion in the construction sector with a high priority for interior design and preference for low weight construction. Moreover, rapid growth in the population and increase in awareness about dry construction materials have boosted demand for these materials across the globe. In addition, change in end-user preference toward sustainable building techniques and promotion of green technology by regulatory bodies in the construction sector are anticipated to drive the global dry construction market during the forecast period.

The global dry construction market can be classified based on type, material, system, application, and region. Based on type, the global dry construction market can be segmented into boarding and supporting framework. In terms of material, the market can be classified into metal, plastic, glass, wood, plastic, and other. Based on system, the global dry construction market can be categorized into wall system, ceiling system, door system, window system, flooring system, and others. In terms of application, the global dry construction market can be segmented into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment can be further divided into industrial and commercial.

Based on region, the global dry construction market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In North America, insufficient supply of raw materials for wet construction has fueled demand for dry construction materials. In Europe, preference for short duration construction has boosted demand for dry construction materials. In Asia Pacific, an increase in population has been driving the construction sector as end-users are opting for attractive prefabricated dry construction systems. In addition, preference for quality dry construction in-house products at low prices as compared to wet construction materials is expected to boost the dry construction market. In Middle East & Africa, increase in commercial and industrial construction activities is anticipated to drive demand for dry construction materials in the near future. South America is also estimated to be an attractive region of the dry construction market, owing to growth in the construction industry in the region.

Major drivers of the global dry construction market are increase in the adoption of lightweight construction practices; preference for improved housing technologies by end-users; increase in construction activities; lower setup cost as compared to wet construction; rapid urbanization; growth in infrastructure activities; and increase in the penetration of dry construction in the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors. In addition, support from regulatory bodies for dry construction has been fuelling the market. However, a major restraint of the global dry construction market is the disposal of synthetic material from the waste of dry construction such as glass, plastic, and metal. Nevertheless, new product development in prefabrication of dry construction, improvement in dry construction technology, and collaboration of market players with builders for dry construction in multiple project are expected to create significant opportunities for the dry construction market.

Major players operating in the dry construction market include USG Boral, Saint-Gobain S.A., Fletcher Building Limited, The Xella Group, Beijing New Building Materials, Armstrong World Industries, Inc., Etex Group SA, CSR Ltd., Promax Group Inc., Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC and Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC, PABCO Building Products, LLC, Knauf Gips KG, Masterplast Plc., Panel Rey S.A., and Pabco Gypsum.

