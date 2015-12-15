Explosion Proof Cable Gland Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2026

Cable gland can be defined as mechanical cable entry devices which are used in conjunction with cable and wiring for electrical for automation systems, electrical, and instrumentation & control including data & telecoms, lighting, and power. Explosion proof cable glands are also known as strain reliefs or sealing glands that facilitate barrier penetration and offer sealing protection. These cable glands can be utilized with power, wire, signal cables, and probes. The demand of explosion proof cable gland is increasing rapidly. This is mainly due to their significant features such as robust design and high load-bearing capacity.

The global explosion proof cable gland market has witnessed lucrative growth in last few years and anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations of various countries regarding safety are primarily driving the global explosion proof cable gland market. Explosion proof cable glands offer protection from uncertainties in a hazardous environment such as explosive gases, dust, and many more. Nowadays, the government has made it mandatory to follow safety measures while working in a hazardous environment. This has resulted in increasing demand for explosion proof cable glands, which is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the explosion proof cable glands are manufactured to equip with the different application of multiple industry verticals including oil & gas, metal & mining, manufacturing, chemicals, and some other industries, which is driving the global explosion proof cable gland market during the research study. These cable glands are being used in underground mining to increase safety in excavation operation. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global explosion proof cable gland market at a decent rate during the forecast period. Moreover, some other factors such as investment in emerging markets, increasing installation of data centers, growth in automation sectors rise in need of safety, and growing number of refiners are propelling the growth of the global explosion proof cable gland market at a significant rate in the near future. However, the volatile nature of raw material prices is hampering the growth of the global market during the research study.

The global explosion proof cable gland market can be segmented on the basis of type, cable type, material, end-use industry, and geography. Based on type the global market can be segmented into increased safety, flame proof, EMC, and others. On the basis of cable type, the global explosion proof cable gland market can be segregated into armored and unarmored. Furthermore, based on material the explosion proof cable gland market can be segmented into brass, steel, plastic, nylon, and others. The end use industry segment can be bifurcated into oil & gas, mining & metal, chemical, manufacturing, and others. The geographical division can be diversified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. Among all the regions the Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market accounting the most substantial share during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increase in the number of refineries.

Some of the key players operating in the global explosion proof cable gland market include CMP Products Limited, Cortem Group, Bartec Feam, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Elsewedy Electric, Emerson Electric Co., Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co., Eaton Corporation plc., Jacob GmbH, Nayna Enterprise and Hummel AG among others.

