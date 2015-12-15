Sports Hand Gloves Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Glove is a piece of garment that covers and protects the whole hand. Gloves give protection against diseases and chemicals, or from friction, heat, cold, or other activities that can cause harm to a bare hand. Many sports use gloves to protect the players from injuries. In boxing, gloves protect the hands of a boxer from any possible injury from the opponent. In cricket, gloves protect the hands of a batsman from getting injured due to the deliveries of a fast bowler. Also gloves are used to protect the hands of a wicket keeper during continuous catching the ball in a cricket match. Wicket keepers use a special type of gloves which has a barrier layer between the thumb and the forefinger, so that the cricket ball does not slip pass his hands. In football, a goal keeper uses gloves to protect his hand from continuous football shots. Other than these, sports hand gloves are also used in cycling, golf, baseball, hockey, ice hockey, etc. Rising interest in sports, especially among the youths in schools, colleges, and communities across the world is boosting the demand for sports hand gloves.

There has been an increasing concern regarding the protection of the environment across the world, which has augmented the demand for eco-friendly sports hand gloves. Recycled plastic materials, water and other fluid-based adhesives, organic cotton, etc. are replacing traditional materials, such as, nylon, polyurethane, synthetic rubber, and traditional leather used for manufacturing of sports hand gloves.

A major opportunity for increasing the demand for sports hand gloves lies in promoting sports for women, such as women boxing, women cricket, women football, etc. Until now, the penetration of women in the sports market has been lower than that of men. Thus, there exists a good opportunity for creating demand for sports hand gloves with the increasing participation of women in sports. The UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) has launched initiatives across Europe to increase the participation of women and girls in sports by 2022. Increase in participation in sports is expected to boost the demand for sports hand gloves in the region.Â

On the basis of product type, the global sports hand gloves market can be segmented into boxing gloves, cricket gloves, cycling gloves, goalkeeper gloves, golf gloves, baseball gloves, hockey gloves, ice hockey gloves, lacrosse gloves, and other type of gloves. In terms of material, the global market can be categorized into polyester, elastin, nylon, polyurethane, cotton, latex, rubber, silicon, neoprene, and leather. Based on gender, the global sports hand gloves market can be classified into male and female.

By geography, the global sports hand gloves market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected ti be a prominent market for sports hand gloves. The U.S. is anticipated to be the leading sports hand gloves market in North America, followed by Canada. Europe is expected to be another significant market for sports hand gloves. Germany is expected to be the dominant sports hand gloves market in Europe. The U.K., France, Spain, and Italy are other prominent sports hand gloves markets in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be a major market for sports hand gloves during the forecast period. China is anticipated to be the key market in the region. India, Japan, and South Korea are other prominent markets for sports hand gloves in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa is expected to be a leading market for sports hand gloves. GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries are expected to constitute the largest market for sports hand gloves in the region. In Africa, South Africa is a major sports hand gloves market. South America is expected to be another significant sports hand gloves market. Brazil is the dominant sports hand gloves market in the region, followed by Argentina.

Major companies operating in the global sports hand gloves market include Adidas Group, Everlast Worldwide Inc., Grays of Cambridge, Under Armour Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Nike Inc., AML Group Ltd, Hirzl AG, TH-SPORT (H.K.) Ltd, and Gloves n Gloves.

