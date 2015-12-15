Heartworm Treatment Products Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 – 2026

Heartworm disease is a serious medical condition in dogs and cats. Heartworm causes lung disease, severe heart failure, and damage to other organs in the body. Heartworm infection can cause several health problems and can also lead to early death. Therefore, heartworm prevention is highly crucial and cannot be ignored. Mosquitoes that carry infective heartworm larvae are the transmitters of heartworm disease. Generally, dogs and cats are majorly affected with heartworm disease, though heartworms can be found in other animals too, such as, wolves, coyotes, foxes, sea lions, and others. Heartworms spend their adult life in the right side of the heart and in the large blood vessels connecting the heart to the lungs. Species, such as, foxes and coyotes are considered the key carriers of heartworm disease as they live in close proximity to urban areas. Dogs are considered a natural host for heartworms. Dogs are usually treated with three injections for heartworms, doxycycline, melarsomine, and prednisone. Adult heartworms and their offspring (microfilaria) can obstruct the chambers of the heart and large blood vessels leading from the heart to the lungs and, when they die, they can cause pulmonary embolisms. Melarsomine injection reduces the chance of side-effects and kills the adult heartworms. It has been observed that heartworm disease in cats is different from that in dogs. Cats are a typical host for heartworms. In severe infections, the worms can block the large vein, causing blood to back up, and consequently damaging the liver. Symptoms of heartworm disease in dogs include weight loss, reluctance to exercise, fatigue after moderate activities, persistent mild cough, and decreased appetite. Unfortunately, most of the times, symptoms become recognizable only after the dogs are seriously infected. Detecting the disease at an early stage is highly crucial for successful treatment of the dog.

The demand for heartworm treatment products market is projected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising pet adoption, growing demand for animal welfare, enforcement of strict regulations to prevent animal diseases, and increasing incidence of disease in animals are the key factors driving the growth of the global heartworm treatment products market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising health care expenditure and increasing demand for pet health insurance are boosting the heartworm treatment products market. However, high cost of treatment acts as a major restraint of the growth of the market.

The global heartworm treatment products market can be segmented based on product type, pet type, method, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into chewable and spot on. Chewable product are further sub categorized into fluralaner, valerian, chamomile, and others. Spot on products are also sub categorized into methoprene, fipronil, moxidectin, and others. On the basis of pet types, the global heartworm treatment products market can be categorized into dog, cats, and others. In terms of methods the market is classified into internal medicine and external medicine. Based on region, the global heartworm treatment products market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The heartworm treatment products market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly due to the prevalence of strict regulations for pet safety. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the global heartworm treatment products market during the forecast period due to rise in health care expenditure and well-established health care facilities in the region.

Key players operating in the global heartworm treatment products market include Boehringer Ingelheim, Wellmark International, Inc. HEARTGARD Plus, Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.) Â Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Â PetCareRx, Ecto Development Corporation, AdvaCare Pharma, Eli Lilly and Company, Elanco, Merial Animal Health Ltd, Bristol-Meyers Squibb Co, and Zoetis Services LLC.

