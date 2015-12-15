In Vitro Lung Model Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Human lungs are delicate organs and are the main portal for entry and exit of aerosolized materials and gases. Therefore, understanding of the interaction of aerosolized materials with the lung cells is of great interest in the field of human health. Animal testing is still the most prevalent model used to study various diseases, new drug development, and for risk assessment. However, in order to reduce animal experimentation, a need has arisen for realistic and well-accepted in vitro alternatives. In vitro lung model can be established by culturing macrophages, epithelial cells, and dendritic cells favorable for culture medium. It has been demonstrated that the developed in vitro lung model mimics like lung tissue, in terms of physiology and functionality, in vivo and the cell-cell interactions in this system permit a predictive in vitro screening.

The global in vitro lung model market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. On the basis type, the global in vitro lung model market can be divided into 2D cell models and 3D cell models. The 2D cell models segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market during the forecast period. The 3D cell models segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during forecast period due to the rise in demand for efficient in vitro lung model that mimic greater in vivo physiology. The 3D cell model segment can be sub-segmented into in-house and commercial. In terms of application, the global in vitro lung model market can be categorized into drug screening & toxicology, basic research, 3D model development, physiologic research, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine. The drug screening & toxicology segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in research and development of new drugs and rising demand for in vitro lung model. Technological advancement, increase in research and development budget, and rise in focus on developing alternatives to animal testing are the factors projected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of the in vitro model and lack of awareness are anticipated to hamper the global market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global in vitro lung model market can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to be the dominant market for in vitro model, followed by Europe. Presence of key market players, well-established health care infrastructure, increase in research funding from various organizations, and rise in research and development activities by various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies propel the growth of the global in vitro lung model market in North America and Europe. The in vitro lung model market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India and China, due to the rising focus of major players on the untapped market in these countries, coupled with growing awareness, increased government initiatives, and developing health care infrastructure. The in vitro lung model market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments made by market players in these regions.

Leading players operating in the global in vitro lung model market include MatTek Corporation, Epithelix, Lonza, ATCC, AlveoliX, InSphero, CN Bio Innovations, Emulate, Insphero, TissUse, Oncotheis, and Mimetas.

