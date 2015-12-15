Growing Demand to Bolster the Growth of the Recliner Sofa Market Over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

The study on the Recliner Sofa Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Recliner Sofa Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players Operating in Global Market:

The global recliner sofa market is a fragmented market. Barriers to entry are very low, owing to presence of abundant raw materials suppliers. New players are also entering in order to cater niche market for premium recliner sofa. A few of the key players operating in the global recliner sofa market are:

American Leather

American Signature, Inc.

Ashley Home Stores, Ltd.

Christies Home Living

Coaster Fine Furniture

Divano Furniture

Heritage Home Group

Homelegance, Inc.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated

Seatcraft

Global Recliner Sofa Market: Research Scope

Global Recliner Sofa Market, by Product Type

Manual

Powered

Adjustable

Global Recliner Sofa Market, by Material Type

Polyester

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyurethane

Leather

Others (Faux Leather, Velvet etc.)

Global Recliner Sofa Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Portals E-Commerce Portals

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail-based Stores



Global Recliner Sofa Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



