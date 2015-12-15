Electric Field Sensor Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2018 – 2026

Electric Field Sensor Market ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢â¬Å Overview

Electric field is defined as an area around a charged particle within which force is exerted on other charged particles. Additionally, the area around the electric charge in which the electric force or power act is called an electric field. Furthermore, Electric field (EF) sensor is a technique that allowsÂ computers and robots to identify, evaluate and work with objects in their area. Moreover, electric field sensor employs small metal electrode fixed to oscillator that produces high frequency alternating current. However, the characterization tests of electric field sensor are executed above frequencies in the range of 10 Hz to 10k Hz. Apart from it, the magnitude tests are made among 4 mV/m and 4 V/. Electric field sensor can sophistically assemble detailed images of any objects. Additionally, using this technology with other sensing methods it can intelligently navigate the environment. Moreover, electric field sensor do not identify non- conductive materials. Apart from that, electric field sensors measure atmospheric electric field at the earth surface and the fluctuations in the field strength.

Electric Field Sensor Market – Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the biometric systems around the globe for safety and security, rising demand of electric field sensor in military & defense industry vertical for detecting any malicious activities in radar is expected to boost the demand of the global electric field sensor market. The biometric authentication system is an automatic method of verifying or recognizing the identity of a living person for the company safety lock. The electric field sensor is used to track the danger from enemies through rader in military and defense for the homeland security. The global electric field sensor is important for the prevention of voltage balancing, electromagnetic interference and the shielding of near-field electromagnetic radiation. Furthermore, the electric field sensor can monitor the field strength and the potential for cloud-to-ground (CG) lightning discharges. Additionally, the electric field sensor has some advantages such as cost effectiveness, wide-range, ability to detect metallic and nonmetallic objects, having good stability and high speed frequencies that can boost the electric filed sensing technology around the globe. The designers of different industries has leg up on electric field sensor to get accurate and reliable measurements ofÂ high voltage power line management, electric fields, including meteorology and process control on industrial devices.Â

Relatively new technology of electric field sensors, expensive processing equipment used to test electric field sensor are some of the factors that could hinder the growth of the electric field sensor market. High class research on electric field sensor by the emerging and well established manufactures can advance the technology and overcome these restraints in near future.Â

Electric Field Sensor Market – Segmentation

The global electric field sensor market can be segmented based on application, types of product, end-user industry, and region. Based on application, the electric field sensors are segmented into prospecting, geophysical measurements, oceanographic studies, testing instrument, corrosion detection on underwater assets, long range detection and surveillance and others. Â Based on product type, the electric field sensor market can be classified into photoelectric integrated and optical electric field sensor. In terms of end-user industry, the global electric field sensor market can be segmented into military and defense, automotive, aerospace and others.

Based on region, the global electric field sensor market can be classified into Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The electric field sensor market in North America is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the advancement in electric field sensor technology and high focus on technology innovation, specifically in the developed markets of the region such as the U.S. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to present profitable opportunities in the electric field sensor market in the near future due to advancement of consumer electronics.

Electric Field Sensor Market – Key Players

Major manufactures operating in the global electric field sensor market are Honeywell, Omron, Camden Boss, Senix Corporation, Murata, Schneider Electric, 3m, Multicomp,Â Â Â Â CrossmatchÂ Technologies, Nec Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Safran, Pise Biometrics, Fulcrum Biometrics, Zkteco, Idex Asa, Omron, Prowave, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell Automation, Gems Sensors and Banner Engineering among others.

