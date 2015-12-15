Calcitriol-induced Treatment Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 – 2026

In human body, vitamin D regulates parathyroid hormone and certain minerals (calcium, phosphorus, etc.) required for the growth of bones. Calcitriol (Rocaltrol) or bioactive vitamin D is a steroid hormone, useful for the development of healthy bones. Calcitriol is mainly taken by patients who suffer from kidney problems and cannot take adequate quantity of vitamin D. This medicine is also recommended for patients who have an imbalanced level of calcium or phosphorus with long-term kidney dialysis. Calcitriol is always prescribed to be taken with other medication or with a specific diet. Although calcitriol does not show adverse side-effects, patients may still suffer from constipation, dry-mouth, muscle pain, headache, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, minor abnormalities in kidney, etc.

The global calcitriol-induced treatment market is primarily driven by growing population, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and other bone-related diseases, rising trend of hypo-parathyroidism and renal osteodystrophy, high rate of diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and hypoparathyroidism, and developing health care infrastructure. However, stringent regulatory landscape and intellectual property law are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global calcitriol induced treatment market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, expiry of brand calcitriol dugs, availability of generic calcitriol drugs in the market, and increasing investment in R&D by key market players are likely to open up opportunities for the global calcitriol-induced treatment market to grow during the forecast period.

The global calcitriol-induced treatment market, in terms of product, can be segmented into calcitriol solution, calcitriol capsule, and others. Based on application, the global calcitriol-induced treatment market can be divided into osteoporosis, renal osteodystrophy, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global calcitriol-induced treatment market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, and online sales.

Geographically, the global calcitriol-induced treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to a study published by the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, 2014, the estimated prevalence of osteoporosis in the U.S. was around 10% of the prevalence rate in 2010. According to an article published by the Government of Canada in 2009, around 10% of the total population of Canada suffered from osteoporosis in 2009. The calcitriol-induced treatment market in North America accounted for the leading market share in 2017, owing to significant population growth and high prevalence of osteoporosis, high diagnosis and treatment rate of osteoporosis, robust health care infrastructure, high awareness in health care, and presence of key market players in the region. A study published by International Osteoporosis Foundation, the prevalence of osteoporosis in Europe was estimated to 6-7% in 2014. The calcitriol-induced treatment market in Europe held the second leading market share in 2017, owing to rise in prevalence rate of osteoporosis, high diagnosis and treatment rate of osteoporosis, and presence of key market players in the region. Europe was followed by Asia Pacific in 2017, in terms of market share. The calcitriol-induced treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. A study published by the International Osteoporosis Foundation on ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã âEpidemiology, Costs and Burden of Osteoporosis in AsiaÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ documented that the rate of hip fractures in Hong Kong increased by almost 300% from 1960 to 1990. Growing elderly population in India and China, developing medical infrastructure, and presence of international as well as domestic players in Asia Pacific are likely to drive the calcitriol-induced treatment market in the region in the next few years. However, lack of awareness about osteoporosis and underdeveloped medical infrastructure are anticipated to restrain the growth of calcitriol-induced treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa market during the forecast period.

Key companies acting in the global calcitriol-induced treatment market are Roche, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Cipla Limited, Mankind Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Piramal Healthcare, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Teva, among others.

