PTFE Fiberglass Market Growing at a CAGR %: Analysis of Prevailing Industry Opportunities and Winning Manufacturers 2018 – 2026

Global PTFE Fiberglass Market: Overview

PTFE is a Teflon-coated woven fiberglass membrane which is highly durable and resistant to weather. The PTFE fiberglass is chemically inert and is capable to withstand temperatures ranging from ?73ÃâÃÂ°C to 260ÃâÃÂ°C. It is completely immune to degradation by UV rays and rainwater. The PTFE fiberglass offers a unique combination of thermal stability, inertness, and excellent surface properties, which makes it ideal for projects that require fire-resistance and survival in harsh weather conditions. During the scientific test of solar properties, the PTFE fiberglass membrane was found to reflect 73% of sunlight and hold just 7% of energy of the sun. The PTFE fiberglass has high mechanical strength. Fibers are drawn from the hot-melt glass through platinum dies into a continuous filament and then, they are twisted and plied into yards.

Global PTFE Fiberglass Market: Drivers and Restraints

The PTFE fiberglass market is driven by high demand from construction and packaging industries. The PTFE fiberglass is used in these industries, as it remains inert under extreme temperatures. Also, the self-cleaning property of the PTFE fiberglass acts as a driving factor, as builders and architects are recommending and using this fabric for construction and building activities. The PTFE fiberglass market is also driven by rise in the demand for reflective windows. The fiberglass is used for window panels, as it reflects sunrays; does not allow the heat to get trapped; and maintains temperature of the room constant. PTFE is the key ingredient of the fiberglass. The global PTFE fiberglass market is highly concentrated. It is dominated by only a few players. The monopoly as well as the change in policies may hinder the market during the forecast period. PTFE is the raw material for the PTFE fiberglass and changes in prices of PTFE can hinder the market for PTFE fiberglass.

The PTFE fiberglass is employed in various industries such as aerospace, construction & building, power generation, laminates, electric insulation, electronics & telecommunications, heat sealing, screen printing, automotive, and food processing. Being non-toxic in nature, PTFE fiberglass cloths are used in the food industry for non-stick applications. In the construction & building industry, the PTFE fiberglass is used for roofs, windows, etc.

Global PTFE Fiberglass Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the PTFE fiberglass market has been segmented into fabrics, tapes, belts, cords, threads, and yarns. Threads made of the PTF fiberglass are employed to improve sewability and reduce friction. It is used in fabrics for release sheets on heat-sealing machines and laminate presses, gaskets, seals and bearings for chemicals, oils and gases, covers for hot plates, platens, chutes, hoppers, and rolls. Tapes, belts, cords, and yarns made of the PTFE fiberglass are used in applications such as packaging, food products, printing & textile, building products, and chemical processing.

In terms of geography, the global PTFE fiberglass market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the global PTFE fiberglass market, closely followed by Eastern Europe and North America. The dominance of the region is attributable to the growing number of end-user industries in Asia Pacific such as construction, chemical, food & beverages, packaging, and textile. However, the markets in North America and Europe witness sluggish growth, as the markets in these regions are saturated. However, ongoing technological advancements and launch of new products are likely to boost the demand for the PTFE fiberglass in these regions during the forecast period.

Global PTFE Fiberglass Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global PTFE fiberglass market are ASTM International, Unitech Industries, IC International Limited, Aetna Plastics Corp, MEREFSA SLU, Taconic, Metalloy Italiana, ERIKS N.V., Urja Fabrics, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, Daikin industries Ltd, Fiberflon GmbH & Co. KG, Birdair Inc., Fothergill Group, and W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.

