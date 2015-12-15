Round Bottom Sealed Bags Market – Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 – 2028

Global Round bottom Sealed Bags Market: Introduction & Significance

Round bottom sealed bags differ according to manufacturers, as in, they differ in the type of protection that they provide to the products. A Round bottom sealed bag is a multilayer bag which consists of three layers the outer layer, inner layer, and barrier layer. The outer layer of Round bottom sealed bags includes (PET), the barrier layer includes (VMPET), and the inner layer consists of (LLDPE). Round bottom sealed bags find prominent application in coffee & tea, protein powder, dry fruits & nuts, chocolates, pet foods, and others. Round bottom sealed bags are also incorporated with properties that provide a barrier against environmental gases, aroma, and moisture. Raw materials play a significant role in packaging films, and are expected to be popular among meat packaging manufacturers and retailers in the future. A Round bottom sealed bag is a multilayer shrink bag used for the packaging of fresh, processed meat and poultry, cheese, and seafood. Therefore, the outlook for the growth of the global Round bottom sealed bags market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

Global Round bottom Sealed Bags Market: Market Dynamics

The key factor of Round bottom sealed bags is the additional depth and capacity that this bag creates, as the bag forms a Round bottom sealed bags when the product is loaded. A Round bottom sealed bags ensures greater strength due to it being a four-sided seal, thus allowing the heavier storage of products. The global Round bottom sealed bags market is expected to have a large positive outlook. As the global consumer base continues to mature, it is expected to result in higher consumption in the food industry. The growing demand for such packaging solutions is expected to create demand in the global Round bottom sealed bags market. More features and convenience increase the preference for Round bottom sealed bags and attracts new consumers. As these features are ideal to ensure the safety of the product within, the global Round bottom sealed bags market is expected to enjoy solid growth over the forecast period.

Global Round bottom Sealed Bags Market: Segmentation

Round bottom sealed bags has been segmented on the basis of material and application

On the basis of material of Round bottom selaed bags, the global Round bottom sealed bags market has been segmented as: Plastic LDPE PE BOPP PVC Others

On the basis of application of Round bottom selaed bags, the global Round bottom sealed bags market has been segmented as: Fresh Meat Frozen Fish & Seafood Non-gassing Cheese Non-ripening Cheese Others

Global Round bottom Sealed Bags Market: Regional Overview

The global Round bottom sealed bags market has been divided into seven regions: North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan Middle East & Africa (MEA)

North America is expected to lead the global Round bottom sealed bags market currently, and continue to do so over the forecast period. Europe is expected to register a solid CAGR over the next eight years of Round bottom sealed bags. Countries such as Germany and the U.K. are seeing an increased number of consumers who are shifting towards safer means of packaging. Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to the global Round bottom sealed bags market, and being a growing market, it is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period, along with the emerging market of Middle East & Africa (MEA) of Round bottom sealed bags. Japan is expected to contribute a significant share to the global Round bottom sealed bags, due to its highest per capita expenditure on packaging.

Global Round bottom Sealed Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key vendors that currently operate in the Round bottom sealed bags and partitions market across the globe are: Bemis Company, Inc. Sealed Air Corporation Winpak Ltd. Kureha Corporation Coveris Holdings S.A. Schur Flexibles Group Flavorseal Llc. BUERGOFOL GmbH Flexopack S.A. Globus Group Vac Pac Inc. Astar Packaging Pty Ltd Millepack srl.

