Halitosis Treatment Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2018 – 2026

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), halitosis is a ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅchronic bad breathÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢, it is a clinical condition characterized by unpleasant smell present in the mouth, which is detectable by other people. It can be caused due to various reasons such as medication, diet, poor oral hygiene, and diseases or conditions such as diabetes, lactose intolerance, GERD, and gum diseases. Bad breath is a major problem across the globe, which affects the social life of several people. It may lead to stress and psychological pressure, further affecting a person's life. A wide range of oral care products are available for the treatment of halitosis. Major market players are engaged in the manufacturing of oral care products in different flavors.

The global halitosis treatment market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the rise in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is driven by rising prevalence of periodontal diseases. Moreover, the market is expected to be driven by surge in initiatives by various government agencies and technological advancements. However, lack of awareness about halitosis and its treatment is projected to hinder the global market.

The global halitosis treatment market is segmented based on type, indication, diagnostic test, drug treatment, and geography. In terms of type, the market can be bifurcated into pathological halitosisÂ and physiological halitosis. Based on indication, the halitosis treatment market can be segregated into respiratory, kidney, gastrointestinal, liver, systemic, and others. The respiratory segment can be further classified into sinusitis, emphysema, pharyngitis, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and others. The liver segment can be sub-segmented into gall bladder diseases, liver failure, and others. The gastrointestinal segment is further categorized into stomach cancer, esophageal reflux, malabsorption, and pharyngitis. In terms of diagnostic test, the halitosis treatment market can be divided into gas chromatography, halimeter, ?-galactosidase activity assay, BANA test, and others. Based on drug treatment, the global market can be classified into antiseptics, antacids, ranitidine, and others. The others segment includes drugs such as cimetidine and cetylpyridinium chloride.

In terms of region, the global halitosis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is sub-segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Brazil, China, India, and GCC countries. North America dominated the global halitosis treatment market due to growth in geriatric population and increase in demand for innovative medical technology. Additionally, rise in prevalence of gum diseases and extensive use of oral care products such as mouth washes, toothpastes, and mouth sprays. In 2013, US$ 810 Mn was spent on the treatment of halitosis in the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to be a lucrative region for the market during the forecast period due to rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, kidney or liver failure, respiratory diseases, and increase in population. Surge in geriatric population suffering from these diseases is expected to boost the market.

Key players operating in the global halitosis treatment market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, All USA Partners LLC, Dr. Harold Katz, LLC, Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott, Listerine, and AstraZeneca. These players actively engage in various growth strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and launch of new products, to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

