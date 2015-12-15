Animal Feeding Equipment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2018 – 2026

Animal feeding equipment is used to feed birds and animals, by placing feed in them. They can be conventional, semi-automatic, or automatic, of various designs and shapes, and are prepared from either metal or plastic. Animal feeding is considered as the first step in the production chain and external factors such as a clean environment also influence the feeding of animals. Advanced technology feeding equipment is primarily designed to improve animal health and increase production values by reducing the labor required.

Rapid growth of the animal feeding equipment market can be attributed to various factors which include new product launches, continuous technology advancements in the management of feeding animals, increasing number of dairy farms globally, and substantial cost savings associated with the management of livestock feeding. Furthermore, increasing size of dairy farms globally, standardization of systems for enhanced performance, and reduced cost and time associated with feeding management is expected to encourage livestock owners to make use of various feeding equipment for animals. Another primary factor expected to drive the animal feeding equipment market growth is the increasing consumption of dairy and meat products among consumers. The livestock industry is expected to experience pressure to meet the rising demand for high-value animal protein. The growing numbers of consumers for dairy and meat products globally is encouraging farmers to automate the feeding equipment for livestock. This is to enhance the productivity of the animals, improve sanitary control, and reduce labor cost. Furthermore, with the growing popularity of organic products, manufacturers of animal feeding equipment are providing farmers and small businesses equipment, enabling them to produce a natural diet for their animals. This in turn is expected to spur the animal feeding equipment market growth over the forecast period. However, high initial set up cost may hinder the growth of the animal feeding equipment market during the forecast period.

Animal Feeding Equipment Market – Segmentation

The global animal feeding equipment market is segregated based on technology, feeder type, application, and region. The technology segment is bifurcated into automatic and manual type. Automatic animal feeding equipment segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the surging demand of livestock farmers to improve quality and productivity of their process. The feeder type segment is segregated into automatic feeder, linear feeder, and circular feeder. In case of automatic feeder, the feed is supplied to the entire length of the poultry house by specially designed chain type devices in order to move the feed from the feed bins to the other end. The feeder height can be adjusted depending on the age of the birds or animals and is operated with electricity. The application segment is classified into dairy farm, poultry farm, swine farm, and equine farm. Dairy farm sub segment is anticipated to account for major share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The Dairy farm market is the major source of milk and meat and the quality of the products depends on the quality of feed used as well as on the efficiency and precision of the animal feeding process.

Based on region, the global animal feeding equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The European region is expected to dominate the animal feeding equipment market followed by North America in the coming years. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness enormous growth during the forecast period.

Animal Feeding Equipment Market – Key PlayersÂ Prominent players in the global animal feeding equipment market include Kelvin, Daviesway Pty Ltd., GEA Group AG (Germany), Anderson International Corp., Trioliet B.V. (Netherlands), DeLaval Holding AB (Sweden), Steinsvik Group AS (Norway), Lely Holding S.A.R.L (Netherlands), Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc. (Canada), Pellon Group Oy (Finland),VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), Agrologic Ltd. (Israel), Bauer Technics A.S. (Czech Republic), and Cormall AS (Denmark).

