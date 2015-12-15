Bacterial Vaccines Market Report Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2018 – 2026

A vaccine is a biological preparation produced from a disease organism that enhances immunity against a disease by either preventing the disease (prophylactic vaccine) or in some cases treating the disease (therapeutic vaccine). A vaccine is prepared from weakened or killed form of microorganism. The four major types of vaccine are: live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, conjugate vaccine, and toxoid vaccine. Bacterial vaccines contain killed or attenuated bacteria that activate the immune system. Different types of bacterial vaccines include, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, toxoid vaccines, purified protein vaccines, live attenuated bacterial vaccines, and killed bacterial vaccines. Bacterial capsular polysaccharide vaccine is prepared using capsular polysaccharides of bacteria (Streptococcus pneumonia vaccine and Neisseria meningitis vaccine). Toxoid vaccine is prepared by inactivated toxin. Inactivation is usually done using formalin and heat. Purified protein vaccines are composed of purified protein component of bacteria such as purified outer surface protein. Live attenuated bacterial vaccines are produced using a live bacterial cell in such a way that bacteria loses virulence, but retains immunogenicity e.g., salmonella typhi. Killed bacterial vaccine has microorganism killed in such a way that it retains immunogenicity e.g., vibrio cholera vaccine. Evaluation of bacterial vaccines can be done through safety, sterility, and potency tests.Â

Rise in prevalence of several infectious and non-infectious diseases and technological advancements are projected to drive the global bacterial vaccines market during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in vaccination programs, government and non-government initiatives, and rise in demand for combination vaccines boost the growth of the global market. However, cost associated with storage and transportation of vaccines and limited reimbursement coverage are projected to restrain the global bacterial vaccines market during the forecast period. Moreover, stringent government regulations for the approval of biological products is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market from 2018 to 2026.

The global bacterial vaccines market can be segmented based on type of vaccine, indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of vaccine, the global market can be categorized into capsular polysaccharide vaccines, toxoid vaccines, purified protein vaccines, live attenuated bacterial vaccines, and killed bacterial vaccines. Based on indication, the global bacterial vaccines market can be classified into tuberculosis, anthrax, cholera, influenza, meningitis, tetanus, typhoid, and others. In terms of route of administration, the global market can be divided into oral, injectable, and intranasal. Based on distribution channel, the global bacterial vaccines market can be bifurcated into online pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global bacterial vaccines market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global market from 2018 to 2026, due to increase in initiatives by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Europe is expected to be the second largest market for bacterial vaccines during the forecast period, due to rise in prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives, and focused product development. The bacterial vaccines market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to increase in awareness about prevention of bacterial diseases, rapidly developing health care infrastructure, and rise in adoption of technology in the region.

Key players operating in the global bacterial vaccines market are Emergent BioDefense Operations Lansing LLC, PaxVax, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (marketed by Pfizer, Inc.), Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd., and Sanofi S.A.

