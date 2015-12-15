Carnallite Market Demands and Growth Prediction2018 – 2026

Carnallite Market: Overview

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6713?source=atm

Carnallite is defined as an evaporite mineral, which is a hydrated potassium magnesium chloride. Its chemical formula is KMgCl3Â·6(H2O). It is found in various colors such as yellow, white, red, and blue. It can also be colorless. The carnallite crystal has a corner- and face-sharing structure, which is a network of KCl6 in octahedral manner, with two-thirds of them having sharing faces. Carnallite is an uncommon double chloride mineral that only forms under specific environmental conditions in an evaporating sea or sedimentary basin. It can also be produced by grinding a combination of hydrated magnesium chloride and potassium chloride. It is usually massive to fibrous with rare pseudo hexagonal orthorhombic crystals. The mineral is deliquescent, that is, it absorbs moisture from the surrounding air, and specimens must be stored in an airtight container. It occurs with a sequence of potassium and magnesium evaporite minerals such as sylvite, kainite, picromerite, polyhalite, and kieserite. Carnallite is found in saline marine deposits. Carnallite minerals are mineral sediments known as evaporates, which are concentrated through the evaporation of seawater. Carnallite is bitter in taste. The potassium that carnallite contains fuses easily within a flame and creates a violet-colored flame.

Carnallite Market: Market Demand & Trends

Factors such as rise in demand for fertilizers from the agriculture sector is augmenting the carnallite market, as carnallite is an important source of potash. Furthermore, carnallite is rich in magnesium, which makes it ideal for use in the manufacture of fertilizers. Soluble potassium salts are the main sources of fertilizer as the potassium cannot be separated from insoluble potassium feldspar and constitutes major share of the constituent particles of carnallite. However, factors such as availability of substitutes is expected to hamper the carnallite market during the forecast period.

Carnallite Market: Key Segments

Based on class, the carnallite market can be segmented into natural carnallite and synthetic carnallite.

In terms of product, the carnallite market can be classified into low-sodium carnallite and ordinary carnallite.

Based on application, the carnallite market can be categorized into fertilizers, magnesium processing, aluminum-magnesium alloy welding agent, production of high quality KCl, magnesium salts, and others.

Carnallite Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of of geography, the carnallite market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. , Asia Pacific accounts for a dominant share of the carnallite market, in terms of volume.

Carnallite Market: Key Players

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6713?source=atm

Key players operating in the carnallite market include Qinghai Salt Lake Potash Company Limited, Golmud Possession Grid, Guotou Xinjiang, QinghaiBindi, QinghaiCITIC, CATIC, Mangya Kangtai, Haosheng Mining, and QinghaiDikuang.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6713?source=atm