Automotive Soft Dashboard Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018 – 2026

A dashboard of a vehicle is a control panel, which is usually located in the front of the driver. The dashboard displays instrumentations and controls for the vehicle. A soft dashboard has three layers. The bottom layer is manufactured using glass fiber reinforced thermoplastic, the middle layer is made from polyurethane foam and the top layer consists of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blended with acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS).

Rise in demand for automation, ergonomic comfort, and focus on weight reduction by car manufacturers is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Increase in requirement for comfort and ergonomics of interiors and scratch-resistant dashboard materials is expected to boost the demand for soft dashboard during the forecast period. Furthermore, emergence of top high-end vehicles across the globe is anticipated to create opportunities in the automotive soft dashboard market during the forecast period. Continuous changes in automotive interior, tough competition among OEMs, and high demand for quality interiors from consumers are projected to increase the demand for automotive soft dashboard during the forecast period.

The automotive soft dashboard market can be segmented based on material, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. In terms of material, the automotive soft dashboard market can be segregated into polyurethane, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride), and others. The PVC segment is likely to expand at a significant pace owing its advantages and cost-effectiveness. PVC blended with ABS (acrylonitrile, butadiene, and styrene) provides additional properties, which enhance the quality of the dashboard.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive soft dashboard market can be divided into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Surge in demand for premium vehicles is anticipated to boost the automotive soft dashboard market during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles and rise in adoption of electric vehicles across the globe are likely to drive the automotive soft dashboard market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive soft dashboard market can be categorized into aftermarket and OEMs. The OEM segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market by 2026. OEMs provide high-quality materials, long life span, use technologically advanced manufacturing processes, and service options. This, in turn, is projected to boost the automotive soft dashboard market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the automotive soft dashboard market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold major share of the automotive soft dashboard market due to the presence of large automotive hubs in India, China, Japan, and South Korea. High production of premium vehicles in the region, availability of thermoplastics materials, and OEM focus on providing attractive interiors are expected to propel the automotive soft dashboard market during the forecast period. Increase in sales of premium vehicle and presence of major auto manufacturers in Asia Pacific are anticipated to boost the demand for soft dashboard during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive soft dashboard market include Solvay, SAS Autosystemtechnik Verwaltungs GmbH, European Plasticisers, and Transcal.

