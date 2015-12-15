Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth
Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market
Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
End-use Industry Assessment
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Cytec Industries (U.S.)
SGL Carbon SE (Germany)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
ACP Composites, Inc (U.S.)
Clearwater Composites, LLC (U.S.)
Owens Corning (U.S.)
HITCO Carbon Composites Inc (U.S.)
Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (U.S.)
Polar Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)
Rock West Composites (U.S.)
Market Segment by Product Type
Hand Layup
Resin Transfer Molding
Vacuum Infusion Processing
Injection Molding
Compression Molding
Market Segment by Application
Structural Assembly
Power Train Components
Interior
Exterior
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
