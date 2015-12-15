Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Forecast to 2023 – Driven by Industry Major Players, Dynamics, Future Opportunities, Revenue, Growth

Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Market Segmentation

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Cytec Industries (U.S.)

SGL Carbon SE (Germany)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

ACP Composites, Inc (U.S.)

Clearwater Composites, LLC (U.S.)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc. (U.S.)

Polar Manufacturing Limited (U.K.)

Rock West Composites (U.S.)

Market Segment by Product Type

Hand Layup

Resin Transfer Molding

Vacuum Infusion Processing

Injection Molding

Compression Molding

Market Segment by Application

Structural Assembly

Power Train Components

Interior

Exterior

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

