Genomics Personalized Health Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028
The global Genomics Personalized Health market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Genomics Personalized Health market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Genomics Personalized Health market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Genomics Personalized Health market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Genomics Personalized Health market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:
The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.
The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology
- NGS platforms
- RT-PCR
- Microarray
- Sequencing and genetic analyzers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type
- Oncology testing
- Infectious disease testing
- Orphan disease testing
- Autoimmune disease testing
- Obstetrics testing
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Genomics Personalized Health market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Genomics Personalized Health market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
