Genomics Personalized Health Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2019-2028

The global Genomics Personalized Health market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Genomics Personalized Health market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Genomics Personalized Health market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Genomics Personalized Health market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report profiles key manufacturers in the Genomics Personalized Health market based on various characteristics such as company details, SWOT analysis, strategic overview, financials, and business overview. Major players profiled in this report include QIAGEN, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ,F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Lonza Group, INVITAE Corporation, Genetic Technologies Limited, Interleukin Genetics Inc., Eastern Biotech and Life Sciences, DNA Genotek Inc. (Subsidiary of OraSure Technologies, Inc.),uBiome, Inc., and XCode Life Sciences Private Limited.

The global Genomics Personalized Health market has been segmented as follows:

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Technology

NGS platforms

RT-PCR

Microarray

Sequencing and genetic analyzers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Test Type

Oncology testing

Infectious disease testing

Orphan disease testing

Autoimmune disease testing

Obstetrics testing

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, By End-User

Academics & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Genomics Personalized Health Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Each market player encompassed in the Genomics Personalized Health market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Genomics Personalized Health market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

