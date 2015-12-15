GLOBAL DATA MONETIZATION MARKET TO WITNESS TREMENDOUS BUSINESS GROWTH BY 2025|CONNECTIVA ANALYTICS AND INSIGHTS, DAWEX SYSTEMS, ADASTRA GROUP, CELLOS SOFTWARE LTD

Latest research study report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Data Monetization Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that highlighting opportunities, risk analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. This report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. The report recognizes that in this quick-evolving, competitive environment, up-to-date industry information is essential to monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, and on the changing structure of the Global Data Monetization Market. This Study also provides with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

The Global Data Monetization Market accounted for USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% forecast To 2025.

Key Players

Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights, Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Virtusa Corporation, Infosys, Google, IBM, Cisco, 101 data, Accenture, Monetize Solutions, Narrative, NESS, NETSCOUT,Paxata, Optiva, (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP, SQLstream, Openwave Mobility among others.

Key Segmentation of Global Data Monetization Market

By Component (Tools and Services),

By Data Type (Customer data and others),

By Business Function (Operations, Finance and others),

By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises),

By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises),

By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing and others)

By Geographical (North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

