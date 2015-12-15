Silicon Wafer Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2025
Global Silicon Wafer Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Silicon Wafer industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Silicon Wafer as well as some small players.
competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global silicon wafers market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players (silicon wafers manufacturers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Further, factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, recent developments, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players in silicon wafers market include Wafer World Inc., SUMCO Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Okmetic, Sil\’tronix Silicon Technologies, Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, Silicon Materials Inc., Wafer Works Corporation and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. among others.
The global Silicon Wafers market is segmented as below:
Global Silicon Wafers Market, By Wafer Size
- Up to 100 mm
- 150 mm
- 200 mm
- 300mm and Above
Global Silicon Wafers Market, By Device
- Logic And Memory
- MEMS
- Power Device
- RFID
- CMOS
Global Silicon Wafers Market, By Fabrication Method
- Horizontal Gradient Freeze
- Horizontal Bridgeman Freeze
- Others
Global Silicon Wafers Market, By End-Use Industry
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Defense and Aerospace
- Energy
- Others
Global Silicon Wafers Market, By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
