Gaming Industry Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2019 – 2027

The good news for investors in this market is gamers and publishers are increasingly finding common grounds to take gaming to the peak of commercial success. The biggest recent example of this is Dota 2. For example, Dota 2, one of the most popular online multiplayer game accessed via Steam (an online digital distribution gaming platform for games), engaged an average user for 1,284 hours in 2018. Moreover, its loyal-gamers have responded calls for monetization, and support for their favourite game with multi-million dollar crowd-funded contribution with a yearly prize pool of $34,292,599, reserved for pro-gamers. With the advent of technologies like intensive graphics, 3D virtual reality, and digital publishing, the gamer base continues to become more streamlined, and more profitable by minute for players in the gaming industry market. So, this game with over 700,000 active users in 2019 was played for 53.5 days in 2018 by the average player. Moreover, the digital distribution of games through online platforms like Steam has reduced marketing, and distribution costs for small independent game developers. The future of the gaming industry looks brighter with tremendous response for single-player console games like God of War 4, and multi-player games like Dota 2, PUBG and new gaming monetization genres like shareware, among others.

Gaming Industry Market: Geographical Analysis

The global gaming industry market report will cover all regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the mobile gaming will be worth watching out based on various regions. Mobile gaming has witnessed rapid expansion globally, and continues to remain global in its outlook, thanks to the widespread adoption of cheap android smartphones. The rising demand for mobile games, and incredible success of titles like Angry birds, Candy Crush Saga, and emergence of important small gaming development companies worldwide will drive robust growth for the global market worldwide. While North America and Europe will likely hold dominant share of the revenues, the Asia Pacific will witness the fastest CAGR driven growth, driven by China, and India.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

