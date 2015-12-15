Gotu Kola Extract Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Gotu Kola Extract economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Gotu Kola Extract market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation

Global Gotu kola extract market is segmented on the basis of application, type, form and geography, distribution channel.

Gotu kola extract market is segmented on the basis of the application which includes; Pharmaceutical, Food and beverage, and Personal care and cosmetics. In pharmaceutical application, Gotu kola extract has many medicinal properties so it is used in the preparation of several medicines. In food and beverages application, Gotu kola extract is used for the culinary purposes like salad dressing, seasoning, and tea, and in personal care and cosmetics application, Gotu kola extract is used in the preparation of different cosmetic products like face wash, facial cream etc.

Gotu kola extract market is segmented on the basis of form, those are the liquid form (juices and packaged drink), paste form (creams), solid form (tablets).

Gotu kola extract market is segmented on the basis of the type which includes; Natural and Organic.

Gotu kola extract market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes; The Middle East and Africa (MEA), North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Latin America

Gotu kola extract market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes: Hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, grocery stores, and Online retailing

Gotu kola extract market is anticipated to register comparatively higher value share from Supermarket/hypermarket than other channels during the forecast period. Online sells are expected to register relatively more growth in Gotu kola extract market over the forecast period. Rising consumer towards online purchasing of products is anticipated to support the growth of Gotu kola extract market over the forecast period.

Gotu Kola Extract Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global Gotu kola extract market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Production wise India, China, Sri Lanka, and other APAC countries are the major producer of Gotu kola extract. While North America specifically the USA is the major importer of Gotu kola extract.

Gotu Kola Extract Market: Driver and Restraint

Gotu kola extract possesses high demand in various application due to its versatile medicinal properties and uses in different products. Principle factors driving market demand are continuous rising demand for antifungal, antibacterial, cardiovascular disease medicines and other brain health supplements due to infection and heart-related disease and rapidly growing number of consumers seeking health supplements related to mental health, stress and anxiety management etc. It is also preferred because of the absence of caffeine. Various properties of Gotu kola extract as the natural medicine for the digestive system, weight management, immune system booster, cancer treatment and blood pressure helper etc. are factors driving market demand for Gotu kola extract. Gotu kola also increases the blood circulation in the diabetic patient. It also stimulates the blood coagulation for healing the wound. Gotu kola also cures the scars. Preference of natural cosmetic product over chemical product are the major driver Gotu kola market. Gotu kola must be avoided before the 2 weeks from surgery and should be avoided by pregnant women, which may cause menstruation.

Gotu Kola Extract Market: Key Player

Some of the key players operating in gotu kola extract market include: Nature's Way Products, LLC, General Nutrition Centers, INC., The Himalaya Drug Company, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Swanson Health Products, Inc., NOW® Foods, ORGANIC INDIA, ACURE ORGANICS, NATURE’S ANSWER, NutraMarks, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

