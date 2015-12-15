Smart Grid T&D Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2030

Press Release

The global Smart Grid T&D Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Grid T&D Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:
ABB
GE-Alstom Grid
Eaton
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Emerson
Omron
Prysmian
Aclara
NARI Group
Mitsubishi
S & C Electric
Chint Group

Market Segment by Product Type
Transmission Equipment
Distribution Equipment

Market Segment by Application
Power Station
Transformer Substation
Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market report?

  • A critical study of the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
  • Learn the behavior pattern of every Smart Grid T&D Equipment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
  • Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Smart Grid T&D Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
  • Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
  • Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Smart Grid T&D Equipment market report answers the following queries:

  1. Which players hold the significant Smart Grid T&D Equipment market share and why?
  2. What strategies are the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
  3. Why region is expected to lead the global Smart Grid T&D Equipment market?
  4. What factors are negatively affecting the Smart Grid T&D Equipment market growth?
  5. What will be the value of the global Smart Grid T&D Equipment market by the end of 2029?

