Haptic Touchscreen Market expected to reach US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 13.92%

Haptic Touchscreen Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware and Software); Device (Telerobotic Device and Feedback Device); Interaction Type (Tactile Feedback and Forced Feedback) and Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, Digital Advertisement and Entertainment) – Global Analysis and Forecast.

The haptic touchscreen market is expected to grow from US$ 6.34 billion in 2016 to US$ 20.48 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 13.92% between 2017 and 2025.

Haptic touchscreen technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries such as medical, ARVR, digital advertising and others. Also, there are several companies in the market that are investing in development of haptic touchscreen technologies to introduce better and efficient solutions for enhanced user experience.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the haptic touchscreen market in coming year includes rising adoption of consumer electronics with additional features for visually impaired. The Haptic technology changed the way human interact with screens of smartphone, tablets, watches, and mouse pads of laptop which can help user bring the sensation of texture, vibration, and motion to those interactions. Besides this, haptic technology also assistances visually impaired people in order to get a better understanding of their surroundings. The needs and wants of customer increase each passing day and a simple share and sync application.

Haptic Touchscreen Market -Company Profiles:

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Immersion Corporation

Johnson Electric Group

Microchip Technology, Inc.

ON Semiconductor

Precision Microdrives Limited

SMK Corporation

Senseg Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Ultrahaptics

Haptic touchscreen market by application is segmented into consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, Digital Advertisement and Kiosk, entertainment and others. Haptic technology has been implemented in several devices such as for vibrating notification or alerts in smartphones, input confirmation in an industrial scanner, or tension-building in a video game controller.

The dominance of consumer electronics is attributed to the increasing integration of haptics into various consumer electronic devices such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable devices. Consumer electronics includes devices such as touch screen smartphones, laptops, tablets and household appliances among others.

The increased demand for better and technologically upgraded products due to rising living standard of people across the world along with companies dedicated to offer better user-machine interface to its customers is driving the market for haptic technologies in the consumer electronics market segment. However, in coming years the healthcare segment is anticipated to showcase significant growth rate in the coming years.

