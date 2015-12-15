Linear Actuators to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2025

The Linear Actuators market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Linear Actuators market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Competitive Dynamics

To aid in strategic decision-making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry, their market share, various business strategies adopted by them, and recent developments. The key trends analysis and market opportunity map provided in the report discusses the various upcoming trends and current end use industries, with a focus on the future penetration of these products. The market opportunity map and market attractiveness analysis included in the report provide insight into market dynamics, industry competition, and the most profitable segments in the North America linear actuators market. Additionally, the Porter’s five forces analysis aids in better understanding of the level of competition present in the market. Top players of the North America linear actuators market has also being profiled and included in the report.

The report also provides breakdown and assessment of various factors impacting the market growth, which are suitably described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. Overall, taking into consideration the various factors affecting the linear actuators market, the report includes a holistic analysis of the North America linear actuators market, and provides an estimate of growth for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Some of the leading players in the market are Kollmorgen (U.S.), Tsubakimoto Chain, Co. (Japan), DESTACO (U.S.), Enerpac (U.S.), Duff-Norton (U.S.), Joyce Dayton Corporation (U.S.), MOOG, Inc. (U.S.), PHD, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric, Co. (U.S.),NOOK Industries, Inc. (U.S.),Altra Industrial Motion, Corporation (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corporation (U.S.), Festo Group (U.S.), Tolomatic, Inc. (U.S.),Rockwell Automation (U.S.), IAI America, Inc. (Japan) Fortive Corporation (U.S.), RACO International, L.P. (U.S.) and Curtiss Wright Corporation (U.S.) among others.

The market has been segmented as follows:

North America Linear Actuators Market – By Type:

Pneumatic

Hydraulic

Mechanical

Electric Ball screw Linear guide Linear table Rod less linear actuator Rod style linear actuator Helical belt Worm DC Motor Servo Motor Others

Others

North America Linear Actuators Market – By End Use:

Automotive

Medical/ Healthcare

Furniture

Mining

Steel

Water & wastewater management

Construction

IT / Semiconductor

Military

Agriculture

Chemical

Petrochemical

Others

North America Linear Actuators Market – By Country:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

