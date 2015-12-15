Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain
segmented as follows:
By Product Type
- Coagulant & Flocculant
- Biocide
- Corrosion & Scale Inhibitor
- Defoamer
- pH Adjuster
- Others (Chelating agent, oxygen scavenger, etc.)
By End User
- Oil & Gas
- Power
- Mining
- Pulp & Paper
- Chemical & Fertilizer
- Pharmaceutical
- Municipal
- Textile
- Food & Beverages
- Others
By Application
- Cooling Water
- Boiler Water
- Membrane Water
- Municipal Water
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, end user and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by various segments in the global market.
When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting about how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. However, quantifying the market across the above mentioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.
It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.
Another key feature of this report is the analysis of water and wastewater treatment chemicals market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.
To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.
In the final section of the report, a detailed competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global water & wastewater treatment chemical manufacturers. The report includes company profile of some of the major players.
Key Players
- Kemira Oyj
- GE Water & Process technologies
- BASF-SE
- Ion exchange (I) ltd
- Thermax Ltd
- Dorf Ketal
- SNF Floerger
- Chembond India Ltd
- Vasu Chemicals.
Research Methodology of Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Report
The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.