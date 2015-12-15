Network Switches Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2018 – 2026

The comprehensive report published by Persistence Market Research offers an in-depth intelligence related to the various factors that are likely to impact the demand, revenue generation, and sales of the Network Switches Market. In addition, the report singles out the different parameters that are expected to influence the overall dynamics of the Network Switches Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

As per the findings of the presented study, the Network Switches Market is poised to surpass the value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period. The report includes a thorough analysis of the upstream raw materials, supply-demand ratio of the Network Switches in different regions, import-export trends and more to provide readers a fair understanding of the global market scenario.

The report segregates the Network Switches Market into different segments to provide a detailed understanding of the various aspects of the market. The competitive analysis of the Network Switches Market includes valuable insights based on which, market players can formulate impactful growth strategies to enhance their presence in the Network Switches Market.

Key findings of the report:

Intricate assessment of the competitive landscape of the Network Switches Market

Country-specific analysis of the supply-demand ration for the Network Switches in different geographies

Influence of technological advancements on the Network Switches Market

SWOT analysis of each company profiled in the report

Y-o-Y growth projection for different market segments

The report aims to eliminate the following doubts related to the Network Switches Market:

Which market segment is projected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2026?

Which region is expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players?

What are the most preferred sales and distribution channels in the Network Switches Market?

What are the potential roadblocks market players are likely to face during the forecast period?

Which market player is expected to dominate the Network Switches Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

The prominent players in the global network switches market are PLANET Technology, D-Link, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Allied Telesis, Brocade Communications, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Belkin International, Arista Networks, and other network switches manufacturers.

Regional Overview

By geography, the North America region is creating potential and new revenue models for the network switches manufacturers. Ongoing technological advancements in the region and digital transformation of various industry verticals in United States and Canada is the key growth factor of the network switches market in North America. Furthermore, North America is the early adopter of industrial revolution 4.0 technologies and systems, which is also supporting the demand for the network switches in North America. Further, Due to presence of global automotive companies in Europe, the network switches market in European countries has huge market potential and expected to create potential growth opportunities for the network switches manufacturers. Moreover, Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are taking initiatives to promote foreign direct investment and making favorable business conditions for the investors. Such factors are positively supporting the growth of the network switches market in Asia Pacific.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Network Switches Market Segments

Global Network Switches Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Global Network Switches Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for the Market

Global Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Network Switches Market Solutions Technology

Network Switches Value Chain of the Market

Global Network Switches Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional Analysis for the global network switches market includes:

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA & Others of APAC Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Market

China Market

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance

