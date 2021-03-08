Construction Project Management Software Market In-Depth Overview, Growth Factors, Regional Analysis And Forecasts Outlook-2026

The report titled on “Construction Project Management Software Market” report offers in-intensity analysis of the worldwide market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and 6 Forces forecast 2020 to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. Construction Project Management Software market competitive landscape provides details by topmost manufactures like ( Aconex Ltd, Procore, Oracle, Viewpoint, Inc, Odoo S.A, Buildertrend, CMiC, Sage, Co-construct, Jiansoft, e-Builder, Yonyou, MyCollab, Jonas, Jinshisoft, Microsoft, Fieldwire, GLODON, RedTeam, eSUB, Other ), including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Construction Project Management Software Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites And Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Construction Project Management Software market report: Competitor Segment, Product Type Segment, End Use/Application Segment and Construction Project Management Software industry geography segment.

Scope of Construction Project Management Software Market: Construction project management involves the planning, coordination, and control over the various tasks involved in construction projects. This could include different types of construction projects, like agricultural, residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, heavy civil, and environmental.

Construction project management software is mainly used for four applications: General Contractors, Building Owners, Independent Construction Managers, Sub-Contractors. And General Contractors and Building Owners are the most application which takes up about 54.95% of the global total in 2016. Construction project management software can be classified into three types by platforms: installed-PC, installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based. The installed-PC is still the most type while installed-mobile and cloud (web, SaaS) based type is growing faster.

Aconex Ltd, Procore, Sage, Buildertrend, e-Builder, Oracle, Odoo S.A, Microsoft, GLODON and Jiansoft, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Construction project management software market. Top 10 took up about 52% of the global market in 2016. The top ten, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

☯ Installed-PC Software

☯ Installed-Mobile Software

☯ Cloud-based Software

☯ General contractors

☯ Building owners

☯ Independent construction managers

☯ Sub-contractors

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

