Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

Press Release

This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Schlumberger
Paradigm
ETL Solutions
Exprodat Consulting
Landmark Solutions
Baker Hughes Incorporated
IHS Inc.
Emerson Electric
Computer Modelling Group
Kongsberg Gruppen
GE Oil & Gas
Pason Systems Corp.
Ikon Science Limited
GEPlan Consulting Srl
Interactive Network Technologies
Peloton
RockFlow Dynamics
OVS Group
P2 Energy Solutions
Petrolink Services
EDrilling
TDE Group GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Software
Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
Oil and Gas
Mining
Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software
1.1. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Overview
1.1.1. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by Type
1.3.1. On-premise Software
1.3.2. Cloud-based Software
1.4. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Oil and Gas
1.4.2. Mining
1.4.3. Others

Chapter Two: Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Schlumberger
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Paradigm
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

