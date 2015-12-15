Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market Study, Trends, Overview, Insights And Outlook (2019-2023)

The global vacation ownership (timeshare) market is expected to reach US$39.89 billion in 2023, increasing at a CAGR of 9.45%, for the duration spanning 2019-2023. The factors such as increasing high net worth population and wealth, rising internet penetration, escalating international tourism, rapid urbanization and ameliorating economic growth are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by stringent regulations, seasonality and cyclicality risks and other risks associated with vacation ownership industry. A few notable trends include favorable demographic, technological advancement, increasing trend of business travels and increasing focus on health and wellness.

The vacation ownership industry enables customers to share ownership and use fully-furnished vacation accommodations. The global vacation ownership industry is growing significantly over the years. People living in urban areas and cities are extensively adding up a value to the vacation ownership market as they frequently make a number of vacation trips every year. In addition, the rising trend of business trips is also contributing to the increase in a number of visits to hotels and resorts, which is resulting in the expansion of the global vacation ownership market.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S., due to the rising occupancy rate and rapid economic development. The expansion of the hotel industry in the U.S. is also considerably driving the demand for vacation ownership. A number of resorts and hotels are expanding their average size in the U.S., in order to fetch the maximum number of people for vacation stay. Owing to all such factors, the vacation ownership market in the U.S. is further expected to grow in coming years.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global vacation ownership (timeshare) market.

The major regional market (The U.S.) has been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (The Walt Disney Company, Hyatt Hotel Corporation, Wyndham Destination, Marriott Vacation Worldwide Corporation, Hilton Grand Vacation, BBX Capital Corporation) are also presented in detail.

