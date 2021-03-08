Service Robot Market Research Report: Market Analysis on the Future Growth Prospects and Market Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Service Robot market will register a 19.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 25700 million by 2025, from $ 12520 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Service Robot business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Service Robot market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Service Robot value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Personal Service Robots
Professional Service Robots
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household Robots
Education/Entertainment Robots
Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
Medical Robots
Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
Logistic Robots
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Intuitive Surgical
ECA Group
IRobot
Neato Robotics
Sharp
Dyson
Gecko Systems
Toshiba
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Panasonic
Honda
SoftBank
Toyota
Kongsberg Maritim
REWALK
Kawasaki
ALSOK
Sony
Fujitsu Frontech Limited
Hitachi
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Service Robot consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Service Robot market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Service Robot manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Service Robot with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Service Robot submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Service Robot Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Service Robot Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Service Robot Segment by Type
2.2.1 Personal Service Robots
2.2.2 Professional Service Robots
2.3 Service Robot Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Service Robot Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Service Robot Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Service Robot Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Service Robot Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household Robots
2.4.2 Education/Entertainment Robots
2.4.3 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
2.4.4 Medical Robots
2.4.5 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
2.4.6 Logistic Robots
2.4.7 Others
2.5 Service Robot Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Service Robot Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Service Robot Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Service Robot Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Service Robot by Company
Continued….
