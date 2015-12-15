Europe Textile Rental (SMEs, Hospitality, Healthcare & Public Sector) Market Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players (2019-2023)

The European textile rental market is expected to reach US$17.04 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.39% during the period spanning 2019-2023. Growth in the Europe textile rental market was led by various factors such as increasing international tourist arrival in the region, rising disposable income, increasing number of nursing homes and declining unemployment rate. The market also faced certain challenges like financial & logistical constraints and declining number of hospital beds in countries like Germany, UK and France. Despite of all these challenges, the market is predicted to experience certain trends in coming years such as expanding protective clothing market and growing workwear market.

The Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following categories: small & medium-sized enterprises, hospitality, healthcare, public sector and other. In 2018, the market was dominated by small & medium-sized enterprises segment, followed by hospitality, healthcare and public sector. Europe textile rental market in 2023 is anticipated to remain dominated by small & medium-sized enterprises segment.

The regional market of Europe textile rental market can be segmented into the following regions: Western Europe, Northern Europe, Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe. The highest share of the market was held by Western Europe in 2018. This was followed by Northern Europe and Eastern Europe. Growth in Western Europe textile rental market was experienced due to the rising cost of machinery installation and high maintenance prices. The market is further expected to grow further during the forecasted period as the hotel occupancy rates rise.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe textile rental market segmented into following: small & medium-sized enterprises, hospitality, healthcare and public sector.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Elis, Rentokil Initial, PHS Group, Johnson Service Group, CWS and Alsco) are also presented in detail.

