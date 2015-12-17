Chemicals & Materials Market Analyzed in a New Research Study | BASF-SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Sinopec, SABIC
The report analyzes the market of Chemicals & Materials by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Chemicals & Materials definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
Chemicals & Materials Market – Regulatory Scenario:
- United States Environmental Protection Agency
- The Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act, on December 17, 2015.
- The Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Modernization Act of 2015, on June 23, 2015
- Registration, Evaluation and Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and Classification, Labelling, and Packaging (CPL) regulations
- Regulations regarding fertilizer production
- Regulations regarding detergents production
- Regulation regarding explosive production
- Regulation regarding drug precursors production
- Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)
- Chemical Waste Disposal Law Govern by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
- Hazardous Materials Transportation Act (U.S., 1975)
- Material labelling and designations
- Packaging requirements
- Procedures and policies
- Operational rules
