Global Managed Security Services Providers Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2026 Forecast Period
This report focuses on the global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
AT&T
Verizon
SecureWorks
Trustwave
CenturyLink
Herjavec Group
Alert Logic
Wipro Limited
NTT Security
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Market segment by Application, split into
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Revenue in 2019
3.3 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 IBM
13.1.1 IBM Company Details
13.1.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 IBM Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 IBM Recent Development
13.2 AT&T
13.2.1 AT&T Company Details
13.2.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 AT&T Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 AT&T Recent Development
13.3 Verizon
13.3.1 Verizon Company Details
13.3.2 Verizon Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Verizon Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.3.4 Verizon Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Verizon Recent Development
13.4 SecureWorks
13.4.1 SecureWorks Company Details
13.4.2 SecureWorks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 SecureWorks Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.4.4 SecureWorks Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SecureWorks Recent Development
13.5 Trustwave
13.5.1 Trustwave Company Details
13.5.2 Trustwave Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Trustwave Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.5.4 Trustwave Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Trustwave Recent Development
13.6 CenturyLink
13.6.1 CenturyLink Company Details
13.6.2 CenturyLink Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 CenturyLink Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.6.4 CenturyLink Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 CenturyLink Recent Development
13.7 Herjavec Group
13.7.1 Herjavec Group Company Details
13.7.2 Herjavec Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Herjavec Group Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.7.4 Herjavec Group Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Herjavec Group Recent Development
13.8 Alert Logic
13.8.1 Alert Logic Company Details
13.8.2 Alert Logic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Alert Logic Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.8.4 Alert Logic Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Alert Logic Recent Development
13.9 Wipro Limited
13.9.1 Wipro Limited Company Details
13.9.2 Wipro Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Wipro Limited Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.9.4 Wipro Limited Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Wipro Limited Recent Development
13.10 NTT Security
13.10.1 NTT Security Company Details
13.10.2 NTT Security Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 NTT Security Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Introduction
13.10.4 NTT Security Revenue in Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs) Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 NTT Security Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
