Draw-Based Games Market Overview 2020: Global Demand Analysis, Growth Rate, Trends & Opportunity Outlook 2026
This report focuses on the global Draw-Based Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Draw-Based Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
China Welfare Lottery
China Sports Lottery
Hong Kong Jockey Club
Francaise des Jeux
Loterías y Apuestas del Estado
New York State Lottery
Camelot Group
Mizuho Bank Ltd.
Singapore Pools
Florida Lottery
California Lottery
Ontario Lottery
Caixa Economica Federal
Nanum Lotto
Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT)
Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
Loto-Quebec
BCLC
Connecticut Lottery Corporation
MDJS
Lotterywest
INTRALOT
Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica
Magnum
Minnesota State Lottery
Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Multiple Bets
Single Bets
Market segment by Application, split into
Online Lottery
Lottery Store
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Draw-Based Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Draw-Based Games development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Draw-Based Games are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Draw-Based Games Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Multiple Bets
1.4.3 Single Bets
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Online Lottery
1.5.3 Lottery Store
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Draw-Based Games Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Draw-Based Games Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Draw-Based Games Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Draw-Based Games Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Draw-Based Games Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Draw-Based Games Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Draw-Based Games Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Draw-Based Games Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Draw-Based Games Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Draw-Based Games Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Draw-Based Games Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Draw-Based Games Revenue in 2019
3.3 Draw-Based Games Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Draw-Based Games Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Draw-Based Games Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Draw-Based Games Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Draw-Based Games Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Draw-Based Games Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Draw-Based Games Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Draw-Based Games Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 China Welfare Lottery
13.1.1 China Welfare Lottery Company Details
13.1.2 China Welfare Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 China Welfare Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.1.4 China Welfare Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 China Welfare Lottery Recent Development
13.2 China Sports Lottery
13.2.1 China Sports Lottery Company Details
13.2.2 China Sports Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 China Sports Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.2.4 China Sports Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 China Sports Lottery Recent Development
13.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club
13.3.1 Hong Kong Jockey Club Company Details
13.3.2 Hong Kong Jockey Club Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Hong Kong Jockey Club Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.3.4 Hong Kong Jockey Club Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Hong Kong Jockey Club Recent Development
13.4 Francaise des Jeux
13.4.1 Francaise des Jeux Company Details
13.4.2 Francaise des Jeux Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Francaise des Jeux Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.4.4 Francaise des Jeux Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Francaise des Jeux Recent Development
13.5 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado
13.5.1 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Company Details
13.5.2 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.5.4 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Loterías y Apuestas del Estado Recent Development
13.6 New York State Lottery
13.6.1 New York State Lottery Company Details
13.6.2 New York State Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 New York State Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.6.4 New York State Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 New York State Lottery Recent Development
13.7 Camelot Group
13.7.1 Camelot Group Company Details
13.7.2 Camelot Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Camelot Group Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.7.4 Camelot Group Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Camelot Group Recent Development
13.8 Mizuho Bank Ltd.
13.8.1 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Company Details
13.8.2 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.8.4 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Mizuho Bank Ltd. Recent Development
13.9 Singapore Pools
13.9.1 Singapore Pools Company Details
13.9.2 Singapore Pools Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Singapore Pools Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.9.4 Singapore Pools Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Singapore Pools Recent Development
13.10 Florida Lottery
13.10.1 Florida Lottery Company Details
13.10.2 Florida Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Florida Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
13.10.4 Florida Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Florida Lottery Recent Development
13.11 California Lottery
10.11.1 California Lottery Company Details
10.11.2 California Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 California Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.11.4 California Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 California Lottery Recent Development
13.12 Ontario Lottery
10.12.1 Ontario Lottery Company Details
10.12.2 Ontario Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Ontario Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.12.4 Ontario Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Ontario Lottery Recent Development
13.13 Caixa Economica Federal
10.13.1 Caixa Economica Federal Company Details
10.13.2 Caixa Economica Federal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Caixa Economica Federal Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.13.4 Caixa Economica Federal Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Caixa Economica Federal Recent Development
13.14 Nanum Lotto
10.14.1 Nanum Lotto Company Details
10.14.2 Nanum Lotto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Nanum Lotto Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.14.4 Nanum Lotto Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Nanum Lotto Recent Development
13.15 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT)
10.15.1 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Company Details
10.15.2 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.15.4 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Lottomatica S.P.A (IGT) Recent Development
13.16 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
10.16.1 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Company Details
10.16.2 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.16.4 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation Recent Development
13.17 Loto-Quebec
10.17.1 Loto-Quebec Company Details
10.17.2 Loto-Quebec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Loto-Quebec Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.17.4 Loto-Quebec Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Loto-Quebec Recent Development
13.18 BCLC
10.18.1 BCLC Company Details
10.18.2 BCLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 BCLC Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.18.4 BCLC Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 BCLC Recent Development
13.19 Connecticut Lottery Corporation
10.19.1 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Company Details
10.19.2 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.19.4 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Connecticut Lottery Corporation Recent Development
13.20 MDJS
10.20.1 MDJS Company Details
10.20.2 MDJS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 MDJS Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.20.4 MDJS Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 MDJS Recent Development
13.21 Lotterywest
10.21.1 Lotterywest Company Details
10.21.2 Lotterywest Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Lotterywest Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.21.4 Lotterywest Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Lotterywest Recent Development
13.22 INTRALOT
10.22.1 INTRALOT Company Details
10.22.2 INTRALOT Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 INTRALOT Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.22.4 INTRALOT Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 INTRALOT Recent Development
13.23 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica
10.23.1 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Company Details
10.23.2 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.23.3 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.23.4 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Loteria National Para la Asistencia Publica Recent Development
13.24 Magnum
10.24.1 Magnum Company Details
10.24.2 Magnum Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.24.3 Magnum Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.24.4 Magnum Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Magnum Recent Development
13.25 Minnesota State Lottery
10.25.1 Minnesota State Lottery Company Details
10.25.2 Minnesota State Lottery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.25.3 Minnesota State Lottery Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.25.4 Minnesota State Lottery Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Minnesota State Lottery Recent Development
13.26 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF)
10.26.1 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Company Details
10.26.2 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.26.3 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Draw-Based Games Introduction
10.26.4 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Revenue in Draw-Based Games Business (2015-2020)
10.26.5 Ithuba Holdings Proprietary Limited (RF) Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
