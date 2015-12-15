Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/277

The report analyzes the market of Chlorine by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Chlorine definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Chlorine Market, By Derivative:

PVC



Propylene Oxide and Epichlorohydrin



Phosgene



C1 Derivatives



Others

Global Chlorine Market, By Application:

Disinfection



Bleaching



Organic Chemicals



Inorganic Chemicals



Metal Separation

Global Chlorine Market, By End-use Industry:

Water Treatment



Plastic



Paper & Pulp



Chemical



Mining



Others

