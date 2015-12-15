Smart Coatings Market to enjoy ‘explosive growth’ by 2027 | Balcony Systems Solutions Ltd, Nanoshell, Research Frontiers, Inc.
Smart Coatings Market Taxonomy
On the basis of type of sensing, the global market is classified into:
- Ionic strength
- pH
- Temperature pressure
- Surface tension
- Magnetic field
- Mechanical forces
On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:
- Self-heating
- Self-healing
- Anti-corrosion
On the basis of number of layers, the global market is classified into:
- Single layer
- Multi-layer
On the basis of end-use industry, the global market is segmented into:
- Construction
- Military
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Consumer electronics
