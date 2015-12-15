Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/349

The report analyzes the market of Ion Exchange Resins by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Ion Exchange Resins definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Taxonomy

On the basis of ion exchange resins type:

Cation Exchange Resins

Specialized ion-exchange resins or Chelating Resins

Anion Exchange Resins

On the applications:

Water purification

Fertilizers

Chemical processing

Power generation

Others (waste water treatment in industries, mining etc.)

On the basis of end-use industries:

Electrical and electronics

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical industry

Water treatment plant

Chemical industry

